What's cancelled in N.B. because of COVID-19

The spread of COVID-19 worldwide has forced a number of closures and cancellations in New Brunswick.

They include major events, such as the Fredericton ITF Challenger, a tennis event that was expected to be hosted in Fredericton next week.

And the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has announced that the balance of the 2019-20 season and all hockey activity will be paused immediately until further notice.

Here is a list of postponements and cancellations that are happening across the province:

Provincewide

New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench has suspended jury trials between March 12 and May 12.

Sistema NB Richibucto Centre performances at nursing home in Rexton, Bouctouche and Saint-Louis will be rescheduled for later this year.

Provincial Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Campbellton has been cancelled.

All ringette programming has been suspended in New Brunswick until further notice, including the U9/U10 Provincial Jamboree and Competitive Provincial Championships in Moncton.

Fredericton

The International Humanitarian Law conference, hosted by the Canadian Red Cross and scheduled for Friday at UNB in Fredericton, has been postponed.

Saturday's 11th annual Four Leaf Formal at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Fredericton has been postponed.

The CCAA volleyball nationals will still take place in Fredericton but no fans are allowed in the arena.

The 2020 Junior East Wheelchair Basketball Championship has been cancelled.

Regent Mall has suspended use of strollers, wheelchairs, walkers and shopping caddies, has removed food court trays and closed the children's play area.

Saint John

The Saint John Home Show, scheduled for March 13-15, has been postponed.

McAllister Mall has suspended its wheelchair and stroller loan program, use of food trays.

The Saint John Wine Fair scheduled for March 28 has been cancelled.

The Scooby Doo Live Show has been postponed until Oct. 28.

Moncton

The Capitol Theatre is postponing or cancelling its upcoming events. Ticket holders will be notified and further information will be shared once available.

The Greater Moncton Home Show has cancelled events scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22 at the Moncton Coliseum.

YMCA of Greater Moncton has cancelled swim and gym sessions in Early Learning Centres.

YMCA Battle of the Brains, originally planned for Saturday, is postponed until Oct. 17.

Archdiocese of Moncton has cancelled catechism classes.

Moncton's Municipal Café, which was expected to be held Thursday night, has been postponed.

Nigadoo