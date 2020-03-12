What's cancelled in N.B. because of COVID-19

The spread of COVID-19 worldwide has forced a number of closures and cancellations in New Brunswick.
They include major events, such as the Fredericton ITF Challenger, a tennis event that was expected to be hosted in Fredericton next week.
And the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has announced that the balance of the 2019-20 season and all hockey activity will be paused immediately until further notice.
Here is a list of postponements and cancellations that are happening across the province:
Provincewide
- New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench has suspended jury trials between March 12 and May 12.
- Sistema NB Richibucto Centre performances at nursing home in Rexton, Bouctouche and Saint-Louis will be rescheduled for later this year.
- Provincial Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Campbellton has been cancelled.
- All ringette programming has been suspended in New Brunswick until further notice, including the U9/U10 Provincial Jamboree and Competitive Provincial Championships in Moncton.
Fredericton
- The International Humanitarian Law conference, hosted by the Canadian Red Cross and scheduled for Friday at UNB in Fredericton, has been postponed.
- Saturday's 11th annual Four Leaf Formal at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Fredericton has been postponed.
- The CCAA volleyball nationals will still take place in Fredericton but no fans are allowed in the arena.
- The 2020 Junior East Wheelchair Basketball Championship has been cancelled.
- Regent Mall has suspended use of strollers, wheelchairs, walkers and shopping caddies, has removed food court trays and closed the children's play area.
Saint John
- The Saint John Home Show, scheduled for March 13-15, has been postponed.
- McAllister Mall has suspended its wheelchair and stroller loan program, use of food trays.
- The Saint John Wine Fair scheduled for March 28 has been cancelled.
- The Scooby Doo Live Show has been postponed until Oct. 28.
Moncton
- The Capitol Theatre is postponing or cancelling its upcoming events. Ticket holders will be notified and further information will be shared once available.
- The Greater Moncton Home Show has cancelled events scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22 at the Moncton Coliseum.
- YMCA of Greater Moncton has cancelled swim and gym sessions in Early Learning Centres.
- YMCA Battle of the Brains, originally planned for Saturday, is postponed until Oct. 17.
- Archdiocese of Moncton has cancelled catechism classes.
- Moncton's Municipal Café, which was expected to be held Thursday night, has been postponed.
Nigadoo
- Soccer New Brunswick U15-U18 training scheduled for this weekend in Nigadoo is being postponed to a later date.