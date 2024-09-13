What's causing a sheen on the water near the Zink Lake low water dam?
What's causing a sheen on the water near the Zink Lake low water dam?
What's causing a sheen on the water near the Zink Lake low water dam?
A guide has captured an “incredible scene” involving two male grizzly bears fighting over a bison carcass in Yellowstone National Park. “Drama at the dinner table!” Yellowstone Wolf Tracker exclaimed Thursday via Instagram, adding that a lone wolf closely witnessed…
Well, maybe not everything. More like one big thing.
The crash is the latest instance of a Tesla electric vehicle fire requiring mass amounts water to extinguish.
A strong geomagnetic storm hitting Earth on Thursday may spark a solid display of northern lights over much of Canada
A humpback whale was so entangled in fishing gear, ropes and buoys that it took four days for a Fisheries Department crew to unravel the mess.
Tropical depression 7 may strengthen into Tropical Storm Gordon by Thursday night or Friday.
Four plants used by wild gorillas in Gabon could be promising targets for future drug research, a new study says.
City of Calgary officials now say the repair work on the city's most critical water main is expected to be complete by the weekend, meaning water restrictions could be lifted sooner than expected."This new construction timeline means that you will only need to keep conserving water for about 10 more days," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek during a Thursday afternoon news conference. "We can actually see the finish line now."Gondek said rainy conditions could impact the backfilling and paving proc
In the age of climate change, looking after the environment is an essential part of football governance and following their successful sustainability scheme, Liverpool FC officials were presented with...
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
LONDON (AP) — A judge on Friday rejected plans for the United Kingdom’s first new coal mine in three decades, delivering a victory for climate groups who challenged the project's claim it would have zero impact on global emissions.
LONDON (AP) — An animal rights group trying to get real fur out of the bearskin caps worn by King's Guards at Buckingham Palace took aim Thursday at the cost of the ceremonial garb.
(Bloomberg) -- After the world posted its worst year for wildfires, with an area roughly the size of Nicaragua scorched in 2023, one plane model has become the most important aircraft on Earth. Most Read from BloombergHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceHow Americans Voted Their Way Into a Housing CrisisFrom Louisville, a Push to Plant Trees for Public HealthFor Tenants, AI-Powered Screening Can Be a New Barrier to HousingNYC Transit Capital Upgrades Face $27 Billion
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three major wildfires in Southern California's mountains east of Los Angeles torched dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia and Vietnam signed multibillion-dollar energy transition deals in 2022 that were heralded as drastic shifts in financing that would enable the coal-dependent countries to pivot to cleaner energy.
Trent the ginger cat had a lucky escape when he was rescued by the RSPCA and fire service after falling into a huge storm tank at a sewage plant in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. The bedraggled feline was spotted by a member of the public who was working at the plant that day. They were concerned that the cat wouldn't be able to get out - and could potentially drown if there was heavy rain - so contacted the RSPCA. RSPCA Inspector Nicola Johnson, who attended the site said, “The poor cat was 10 metres down there - he must have gotten in by falling. We don't know how long he had been in there as it might have taken time for someone to notice a cat was in there - it's not something you expect to see!” Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and, using a ladder, the crew managed to get into the storm tank and safely capture the cat. Nicola checked the cat over and, though a little scared from his ordeal, he had no injuries. “Given that he was rescued from a Severn Trent plant, we have named him Trent,” said Nicola. “The name suits him well!” Trent was taken to the RSPCA's Birmingham Animal Centre but isn't microchipped so if an owner doesn't come forward soon, adventurous Trent will need adopting!
The shark attacks on Hilton Head, posted across several social media sites, had beachgoers questioning whether there is a rise in the species’ population. Experts say the answer is nuanced.
(Bloomberg) -- Australia, one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters, expects to start shipping green hydrogen abroad by the end of this decade, seeking to spur sluggish progress in a global trade for the low-emissions fuel.Most Read from BloombergHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceUS Driving and Congestion Rates Are Higher Than EverFrom Louisville, a Push to Plant Trees for Public HealthAn Affordable Nomadic Home Design Struggles to Adapt to Urban LifeFor Tena
Ridge of high pressure is going to remind a lot of folks of summer in Southern Ontario this weekend. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
Francine is expected to dissipate Friday but Tropical Depression Seven could become Tropical Storm Gordon, according to the National Hurricane Center.