What's closed on January 9? What to know about national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter

President Joe Biden on Monday declared Jan. 9 a national day of mourning following the death of former President Jimmy Carter but what exactly will that mean for things like the U.S. stock market and the post office?

Following Biden's declaration, various organizations like the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq announced that they would be closed on the same date in honor of Carter. The date also coincides with Carter’s official state funeral, which will be held at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Biden also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff starting for the next 30 days. On Monday, Biden issued an executive order closing federal offices on Jan. 9 in observance of the day of mourning.

Here is what you need to know about any closures expected as a result.

US stock markets

Trading on the New York Stock Exchange will be closed Jan. 9 in accordance with the national day of mourning.

The Nasdaq said it would be closing trading of all U.S. equities and options that day, as well. Bond markets will be open, but for reduced hours, closing early at 2 p.m. ET, according to a recommendation from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

"Jimmy Carter, with humble roots as a farmer and family man, devoted his life to public service and defending our freedom," Lynn Martin, president of NYSE Group, said in a news release.

The New York Stock Exchange held a moment of silence Monday to honor Carter's "life and legacy," according to a post on X. The last time the New York Stock Exchange closed trading to honor the passing of a former president was in December 2018, when former President George H. W. Bush died.

Supreme Court

On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts ordered the Supreme Court building closed on Jan. 9 in recognition of the national day of mourning for Carter.

Although the court was not scheduled to be in session that day, the court will hear arguments the next day in TikTok’s challenge to a federal law requiring the popular, short-form video app to divest from its Chinese parent company by Jan. 19.

Will businesses and banks close on Jan. 9?

National days of mourning do not require businesses or banks to close like a federal holiday normally does.

Federal offices

Federal offices will be closed on Jan. 9 in honor of Carter's death, following President Joe Biden executive order issued on Monday. Similarly to a federal holiday, not all federal workers will be exempt of working, as some could be deemed as vital.

The United States Postal Service is expected to close on Jan. 9, as well.

The last national day of mourning observed was when former President George H. W. Bush died in December 2018, when the postal service also announced it would observe the day.

