What's A Critically Acclaimed Movie That "Everyone" Seems To Hate Now?

There isn't a single movie that exists that literally everyone loves. That's just a fact. Even the biggest critical darlings are subject to naysayers. And, oftentimes, audiences turn on films that were once beloved.

20th Century Studios

So, I wanna know, what's a movie that was once critically acclaimed but is either broadly "hated" now or that you personally "hate"?

For example, despite being a commercial success and earning Sandra Bullock an Oscar for Best Actress, maybe you think The Blind Side just gets worse (and messier) as time goes on.

Warner Bros.

Perhaps you think Forrest Gump, which won six Oscars, is wildly overrated and just "boomer fanfiction"?

20th Century Studios

Or maybe you've hated Crash, which controversially won Best Picture over Brokeback Mountain, since the very beginning because you thought it was a pandering mess? (I may or may not be one of those people.)

Lions Gate Films

Whatever it is, we want to hear from you. So tell us...what's a critically acclaimed film that you (or everyone) "hate" now? Share your thoughts in the comments below or via this totally anonymous form here for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!