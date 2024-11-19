What's A Critically Acclaimed Movie That "Everyone" Seems To Hate Now?

Crystal Ro
·1 min read

There isn't a single movie that exists that literally everyone loves. That's just a fact. Even the biggest critical darlings are subject to naysayers. And, oftentimes, audiences turn on films that were once beloved.

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury singing in a scene from Bohemian Rhapsody
20th Century Studios

So, I wanna know, what's a movie that was once critically acclaimed but is either broadly "hated" now or that you personally "hate"?

For example, despite being a commercial success and earning Sandra Bullock an Oscar for Best Actress, maybe you think The Blind Side just gets worse (and messier) as time goes on.

Sandra Bullock in a public setting, wearing a cross necklace and holding a bag, speaking passionately with a small crowd behind her in a scene from "The Blind Side"
Warner Bros.

Perhaps you think Forrest Gump, which won six Oscars, is wildly overrated and just "boomer fanfiction"?

Tom Hanks in a light suit and shirt, sits on a bench in a park with trees and people in the background in a scene from "Forrest Gump"
20th Century Studios

Or maybe you've hated Crash, which controversially won Best Picture over Brokeback Mountain, since the very beginning because you thought it was a pandering mess? (I may or may not be one of those people.)

A man in a uniform jacket embraces and comforts a distressed woman, holding her close with a concerned expression
Lions Gate Films

Whatever it is, we want to hear from you. So tell us...what's a critically acclaimed film that you (or everyone) "hate" now? Share your thoughts in the comments below or via this totally anonymous form here for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!

