What's The Funniest TV Moment Of All Time?

If you're anything like me then you probably watch a lottttttt of TV.

Richard talking to a group of Washington officials in his office in "Veep"

I see you, Veep.

HBO

And that means you've seen your fair share of funny scenes and moments that truly make you laugh.

Barbara and Ava walking through the school halls in "Abbott Elementary"
ABC

Maybe your favorite funny moment is an underrated one, like this quarrel during The Office's iconic "Dinner Party" episode.

The characters of "The Office" playing charades in the "Dinner Party" episode
NBC

Or perhaps it's a throwaway line that most people forgot about, like when Liz Lemon met her hero – played by Carrie Fisher – in 30 Rock.

Liz Lemon meeting her hero, played by Carrie Fisher, at a book signing in "30 Rock"
NBC

Or maybe you think the funniest TV moment happened almost 50 years ago, and it still holds up to this day.

Betty White being lifted and placed on top of a giant cake in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"

It doesn't get much better than The Mary Tyler Moore Show, tbh.

CBS

There are thousands of moments to choose from, so use the comments below to tell us what you think is the absolute funniest TV scene ever.

David and Moira "folding the cheese" in the kitchen in "Schitt's Creek"
CBC

The best responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

Holt and Wuntch making fun of each other in her office in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Fox

