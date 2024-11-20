'What's the fuss about?' Charity on refugee hotel

The Dragonfly Hotel will be used to house 146 asylum seekers in Peterborough [Shariqua Ahmed/BBC]

A charity that supports refugees has spoken out in favour of the government housing asylum seekers at a city hotel.

About 150 asylum seekers are being moved into the Dragonfly Hotel at Thorpe Meadows in Peterborough.

Last week, both Peterborough Labour MPs Andrew Pakes and Sam Carling said the decision was "inappropriate" and "disappointing".

Beckie MacLellan, from HELP, said she could not understand "what the fuss is about" and said the location was more suitable than some other city centre sites.

HELP, which stands for Helping Empower Lives in Peterborough, was set up two and a half years ago.

It also runs a mental health programme to support people experiencing trauma.

Ms MacLellan said she expected her team to become busier over the coming months, while it supported people moving into the Dragonfly Hotel.

"There is a stereotype that [asylum seekers] are coming here for fun. It’s not true. Some of them have had terrible experiences and [have] gone through so much. It would be good to dispel these stereotypes," she said.

"I don't personally agree that the location is inappropriate. I don't know what the fuss is about? It is a tranquil location which can help these traumatised people.

"People don't seem to mind other hotels that have been used for years, despite being in inconvenient locations and away from essential services like us - because they look rundown."

'Short notice'

Moez Nathu, who runs PARCA, said incoming refugees felt trauma and isolation, and need significant support [Moez Nathu]

Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association (PARCA) is another charity that helps refugees integrate.

Founder Moez Nathu said he agreed with Peterborough City Council Labour leader Dennis Jones, who claimed the area had taken "far more" than its share of asylum seekers, compared with anywhere else in England.

Mr Nathu said the government gave local authorities "very short notice" before housing people.

"The Home Office is looking for the cheapest available accommodations to house refugees," he explained.

"They are sent here to a new city and they know nothing about the place and language is a huge barrier.

"Hotels [are] a good option on holiday, but not for such situations. They face trauma and isolation and should be supported aptly.

"I don't want to comment on if the location is right or wrong because they are already here and we should try and make them feel welcomed and supported."

The hotel backs onto the city's rowing lake and Nene park [Shariqua Ahmed/BBC]

The hotel borders the city's rowing lake and Nene Park and is located next to the Boathouse pub.

Nene Park Trust said it would work with Peterborough City Council "to ensure everyone feels welcome" across all of its spaces.

Matthew Bradbury, chief executive of Nene Park Trust, said: "We are an inclusive charity, here to serve all our residents, whether they're newly arrived or long-term."

The Home Office told the BBC it inherited an asylum system under "unprecedented strain".

About 97,000 people claimed asylum in the UK in the year ending June 2024.

Dragonfly Hotel, which is run by the Surya group of hotels, was contacted for a comment.

