What's getting kids sick?

Fewer people are being diagnosed with and dying of HIV/AIDS around the world. But progress is uneven, and only a few countries are on track to meet global targets set by the United Nations to end HIV as a public health threat by 2030, suggests a new study from The Lancet HIV medical journal.Between 2010 and 2021, new HIV infections decreased globally by almost 22 per cent, a decline largely driven by the progress in sub-Saharan Africa. But in Canada, the opposite is happening. In 2023, there wer