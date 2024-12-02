What's getting kids sick?
Doctors across Palm Beach County are starting to see more cases of the flu, COVID, RSV and walking pneumonia in children.
"People that actually are chronic drinkers of Mountain Dew…actually come in and sometimes can exhibit decay or even destruction in their mouth, similar to people that are doing meth or something like that."
Lockie Seddon reportedly died after he contracted a golden staph infection which spread to his brain
"I completely lost it and screamed at her that she would never become a grandma, and it's because of how she and those like her voted."
"We were told that pain was temporary. As it turns out, the pain is forever."
Walking a certain amount of time each day could add up to 11 years to your life, new study finds. Experts explain walking benefits for longevity.
Food safety experts are sounding the alarm after the recent wave of recalls of produce linked to salmonella or E Coli. contamination. Last week, a U.S. company announced it was recalling cucumbers sold in several Canadian provinces which have led to dozens of cases of illnesses south of the border. Noor Ra’fat reports.
A Calgary mother and father say they're forced to chose between buying Christmas gifts and paying for diabetes medication for their children, and they're pleading with the Alberta government to hammer out a deal with Ottawa on the federal pharmacare program.The Pharmacare Act, which lays the groundwork for a universal program in Canada, became law in October. The first phase is intended to provide some diabetes medication and contraceptives for free to Canadians, through individual agreements wi
Biden's enhanced Affordable Care Act subsides lowered costs for millions. Trump could let the subsides expire in 2025.
The actor and film producer shared that he got into a scooter accident on Thanksgiving and underwent emergency surgery
Identical twins Karen Rodman and Linda Thomas have been inseparable since birth: after all these years, they work together, Rodman as a legal assistant and Thomas as a paralegal, and they finish each other’s sentences.
After a multi-month gap in her menstrual cycle, 45-year-old Tracy Norton went to the doctor to check that she was going through menopause, as she expected. Just when she thought her fertility was coming to an end, she was met with a welcome surprise. Kelly Rissman reports
The Marburg virus, which causes bleeding from the eyes, nose, and mouth, can be fatal in up to 90% of those infected
Sarah, Duchess of York reveals her plans for Christmas as she shows her support to the Big Give
Fewer people are being diagnosed with and dying of HIV/AIDS around the world. But progress is uneven, and only a few countries are on track to meet global targets set by the United Nations to end HIV as a public health threat by 2030, suggests a new study from The Lancet HIV medical journal.Between 2010 and 2021, new HIV infections decreased globally by almost 22 per cent, a decline largely driven by the progress in sub-Saharan Africa. But in Canada, the opposite is happening. In 2023, there wer
Trump’s re-election could make it easier for Mississippi to enact Medicaid expansion, to provide health insurance for the working poor
Today is World Aids Day, and a new study is tracking the fight to defeat the HIV as a public health threat. Phil Carpenter reports.
"There's all these sort of things where women are saying 'You know what? My body, my choice. I will own my health experience and I'll do it independent of the patriarchy.' Oura, weirdly, has become an emblem of that."
One day in September, I stood in front of my open refrigerator, ravenous but unable to figure out what I should eat.
“RFK Jr. has been a fierce critic of Big Pharma, Big Agriculture and the processed food industry. On this front, he raises valid concerns.”
Saskatchewan's cancer care services are expanding with the addition of nine new physicians, offering much-needed support to patients across the province.The new physicians will enhance services in both Regina and Saskatoon with a range of specialists including gynecologic oncology, hematology, and medical oncology.Nicki Bayfield-Ash, the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency's director of medical affairs and physician operations, said recruitment timelines for bringing in new physicians can vary from a few