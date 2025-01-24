What's Happening with Billy Ray Cyrus? What We Know About the Drama Surrounding His Inauguration Day Performance — and Why His Son Is Concerned

In a Jan. 22 Instagram post, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer's son Trace wrote that he and his sisters have been "genuinely worried" about their dad for years

Things have changed for Billy Ray Cyrus since his days as a beloved Disney Channel dad.

The country star's career took off when he released his breakout 1992 hit "Achy Breaky Heart," and his fame skyrocketed even further when he was cast as his daughter Miley Cyrus' on-screen dad in the Disney Channel hit show, Hannah Montana.

For decades, he appeared to be in a tight-knit family with his wife, Tish Cyrus and their five children: Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison and Noah. However, circumstances took a turn following his and Tish's split when rumors of a family feud between the pair and their five children began circulating.

Now, after two complex divorces and a chaotic performance at The Liberty Ball during President Donald Trump's inaugural celebrations, both family and fans have expressed their concern for Billy Ray.



On Jan. 22, Trace penned an emotional letter to his dad on Instagram and wrote that after years of wanting to be like him, he can "barely recognize him now."

"It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you," Trace wrote. "Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away ... We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns."

From the breakdown of his marriages to how he responded to his inauguration performance mishap, here's everything to know about what's happening with Billy Ray Cyrus.



What is happening with Billy Ray Cyrus?

Amy Sussman/WireImage Billy Ray Cyrus attends MusiCares Person of the Year on April 1, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Although he was once the face of a close-knit Disney Channel family, Billy Ray’s image shifted after his divorce from Tish, sparking rumors of a family feud. Now, he's back in the online spotlight — but this time, it's his son Trace expressing his concern and urging him to seek help.

In Trace's Instagram post, he wrote that he didn't know what exactly Billy Ray was "struggling with," but he has a "pretty good idea."

"You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it," he wrote. "As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon."

Trace continued, "I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you."

What happened at the 2025 inauguration — and how did Billy Ray Cyrus respond?

Joe Raedle/Getty Billy Ray Cyrus performs during the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Billy Ray performed at the Liberty Ball on Jan. 20 as part of Trump's inaugural celebration — but things didn't exactly go according to plan.

The musician began his performance by quietly singing his vocal portion of his and Lil Nas X's 2019 hit "Old Town Road," while the music video played in the background. Once it ended, Billy Ray proceeded to repeat his lyrics from the song while roaming (and skipping) across the stage without a backing track, asking the audience to join in.

The country star then prepared to sing "Achy Breaky Heart," but appeared to face technical issues with his guitar and microphone.

"Check? Is anybody awake?" Billy Ray said, looking backstage for assistance. "Y'all want me to sing more or you want me to just get the hell off the stage?"

"In life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going, or as President Trump would say, 'You gotta fight,' " he continued before beginning to perform the song a cappella, walking around the stage snapping his fingers and speaking the lyrics rather than singing them.

Although his performance led to criticism and concern online, Billy Ray told PEOPLE days later that he "wouldn't have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not."

"I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell," he said. "I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!"

What has Miley Cyrus said about her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus?

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas.

When Miley made no mention of Billy Ray during her Grammy Award acceptance speech for record of the year in February 2024, rumors began circulating that the "Flowers" singer may be estranged from her dad.

A few months later, Miley opened up about her relationship with Billy Ray during a June 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

After calling her mom her "hero," she also expressed gratitude for being able to watch her dad lead the way ahead of her.

"He's almost like given me this map," she said. "There's a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both."

Miley continued to explain that she and Billy Ray had "very different upbringings," and that she holds "a lot of empathy and compassion for his childhood, which obviously developed to create the man that he is now, that I have a lot of love for."

She explained that though it was her mom who primarily raised her, her dad also had a big influence on her life, saying, "Without my dad ... who I am as a person wouldn't exist."

"My dad as a creative and as an artist and the way his brain works has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we're very similar in some of our ideas," she said. "So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I've inherited from him more so than the way that I was raised."

How is Billy Ray's relationship with his other children?

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Trace Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus.

As for Billy Ray's relationship with some of his other children, a source told PEOPLE in February 2024 that Noah remained "very loyal" to her father amid her parent's "really hard" divorce, adding that they "have always had a really close relationship."

Nearly a year later, Trace accused Billy Ray in his Instagram post of being absent from Noah's life.

"Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her," he wrote. "That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though."

Meanwhile, Billy Ray's relationship with his son Braison seems to be getting stronger.

After joining Braison on stage in July 2024 for his Grand Ole Opry debut and telling PEOPLE that he had "never been more proud," Billy Ray announced on Jan. 24 that he would be releasing a new album produced by his son — just days after his inauguration performance and Trace's open letter of concern.

“This is art imitating life, imitating art,” he said in a statement. “It starts and ends with art. Braison is very talented and ‘25 is his year. I’m glad to be a part of it. This record is gonna be special. I’m gearing up for what will be the journey of a lifetime.”

Braison expressed his excitement for the project in a statement of his own, saying, "Music, stories and family are the most important things to my dad so to bring the two together is a full circle endeavor.”

"I’ve spent this past year getting to know my dad better than I ever have," he said. “I’ve heard stories, jokes and songs that I don’t think anyone else has. It’s an opportunity to tell my dad’s story through music and I’m fortunate to be able to take it."

Following Trace's comments, a source told PEOPLE that Billy Ray's other children have no interest in furthering the situation.

“They got through the drama of 2024, and it's a new year,” the insider said. “Miley and Noah and Braison and Tish, they don't want to be this Cyrus family feud. This is not enjoyable for them.”

What happened between Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex-wife Tish Cyrus?

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

After meeting in a club in 1991, Billy Ray and Tish tied the knot in December 1993. Billy Ray adopted Tish's two children, Brandi and Trace, and together they welcomed three kids: Miley, Braison and Noah. (Billy Ray has another son, Christopher, from a previous relationship.)

In the early 2010s, the pair nearly got divorced twice before reconciling. However, they officially split in April 2022, when Tish filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Tish shared more insight into their divorce during an August 2024 appearance on Call Her Daddy, saying, "It had not been in a good place for a long time."

After explaining that she stayed with him due to the "fear of being alone," Tish said that their time apart during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her to "just breathe."

During that time, when Billy Ray was in Nashville and she was in California, her mother, Loretta Finley, died. She recalled going through a "complete psychological breakdown" where she could not eat, sleep or stop crying.

"I don’t have my mom and then I don’t have my husband [who’s] been my husband for 30 years," she said.

When podcast host Alex Cooper asked her if she wished she had left the marriage during her previous divorce filings in 2010 and 2013, Tish responded that she does but explained that she wanted to protect their daughter Noah, who was still very young at the time.

"Looking back on it, it would have been better for her had I left," she said. "It would have been much better."



What happened between Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex-wife Firerose?

Jason Kempin/Getty Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on Aug. 23, 2023, in Nashville.

Following his split from Tish, Billy Ray got engaged to his now ex-wife Firerose in August 2022.

The pair wed in October 2023, before Billy Ray filed for divorce in May 2024, alleging irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. In June, he filed a temporary restraining order against Firerose in order to prevent any “unauthorized” use of his personal and business credit cards and accounts.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that he was separating from Firerose because “she isn’t the person he thought he married.”

“He believes that she married for other reasons but love,” the insider shared. “He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially. They’ve had drama and trust issues about money ... He wants her out of his life."

Just days later, Firerose responded with a filing of her own in which she accused Billy Ray of "extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse," claiming that he has substance abuse issues that make him “unpredictable and volatile."

Firerose also claimed that Billy Ray filed for divorce just one day before she was set to undergo a preventative double mastectomy. By August, the pair reached a settlement and went their separate ways.



Following his heavily criticized inauguration performance, Firerose told PEOPLE in a statement that Billy Ray's concerning behavior "reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship."

"It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem," she said.

Read the original article on People