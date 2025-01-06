What's the Inauguration Day schedule? Here are the day's key events

Mary Walrath-Holdridge, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Inauguration Day is two weeks away and with it, a highly anticipated presidential transition.

President-elect Donald Trump has already been busy readying his administration for a second term, having already named most of his Cabinet nominees and several other White House positions. Though some - like Matt Gaetz, who was originally tapped for attorney general before being forced to drop out due to controversy surrounding past investigations into sexual misconduct - haven't worked out, others have made big promises since being chosen.

Trump himself has pledged several first-day plans, including hitting Mexico, Canada and China with import tariffs and pardoning Jan. 6 rioters.

None of this will happen until the pomp and circumstance of Inauguration Day ceremonies are completed, however. Here's what we know so far about what to expect come Inauguration Day.

When is the Inauguration Day?

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump will take place on Monday, Jan. 20.

This coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, making it a national holiday for the first time since 1997.

What time is the 60th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony?

The day will kick off with the Swearing-In Ceremony, which takes place at 12 p.m. ET.

Where are Inauguration Day ceremonies being held?

Inauguration Day events will be held at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC).

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump raises a fist after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump raises a fist after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Inauguration Day 2025 schedule

While JCCIC has yet to release a timetable or the names of specific speakers, musical artists or other guests, they have laid out the major beats of the day.

  • Swearing-In Ceremony

  • President’s Room Signing Ceremony

  • Inaugural Luncheon

  • Review of the Troops

  • Presidential Parade and Reception

  • Inaugural Balls

As per past inaugurations, the day usually begins with a procession to the capitol in which the outgoing president typically accompanies the president-elect, according to JCCIC.

After this, the vice president is sworn in, followed by the president. This is the traditional ceremony in which we often see the famous scene of the incoming officials placing their hands on the bible to make their pledges. After this is the inaugural address at which the newly elected speaks to the country for the first time.

Then, the former president and first lady make their honorary departure, which has been done by helicopter (weather permitting) since Gerald Ford’s departure in 1977.

The new president then heads to the President’s Room off of the Senate Chamber in the U.S. Capitol to take their first official actions. Accompanied by aides and members of Congress, they take this time to sign nominations, memorandums, proclamations, or executive orders.

Then, the new president, vice president and guests sit down for the traditional Inaugural Luncheon at Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. The luncheon program includes "speeches, gift presentations from the JCCIC, and toasts to the new administration."

After all of this is finished, the new president and vice president head to the East Front steps of the Capitol where they review military troops before leading a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House, which includes a procession of ceremonial military regiments, citizens’ groups, marching bands and floats.

Inaugural Balls are held later to further the celebrations.

How do you get tickets to the Presidential Inauguration?

According to USA.gov, tickets to inaugurations are limited and only available upon request.

“Tickets are free and allow you to watch in person on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol as the president and vice president are sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025,” USA.gov says.

“Tickets will be available from your members of Congress in the weeks leading up to the inauguration. Some members may begin accepting requests for tickets before then.

Each member of Congress will receive a limited allotment of tickets to share with constituents. To find and contact your members of Congress, use the search function on USA.gov.

Contributing: Lianna Norman, USA TODAY NETWORK; Fernando Cervantes Jr., Kinsey Crowley, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What happens on Inauguration Day? Schedule of key events

