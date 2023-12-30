What's leaving Netflix in January: Last chance to watch 'Titanic,' 'Pretty Little Liars' and 'The Batman'
From comedy films like "13 Going on 30" to musicals like "Dreamgirls" and dramas like "Snowden," several movies and TV shows will be removed next month
Netflix continues to revamp the list of TV shows and moving available on the streaming site, with popular titles like the Oscar-winning film Titanic, the 2010s TV hit Pretty Little Liars, and The Batman with Robert Pattinson (featuring Barry Keoghan), all being removed from Netflix Canada in January.
But Canadians can still get their Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fix, if they subscribe to Paramount+ to stream James Cameron's film.
On the comedy front, there are only a few days left to watch funny films like 13 Going on 30, Bridesmaids and Trainwreck on Netflix in Canada
Two musicals will also be leaving the streaming platform in Canada, Dreamgirls starring Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, Jamie Foxx and Eddie Murphy, and Burlesque with Cher and Christina Aguilera.
For dramas, a film from the controversial Roman Polanski, The Pianist starring Adrien Brody, will be removed from Netflix on Jan. 1. Additionally, The Danish Girl with Eddie Redmayne, World War Z starring Brad Pitt, and The Girl on the Train with Emily Blunt will be leaving the streaming platform on the same date.
Later in the month, Snowden, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Edward Snowden, will be removed from Netflix Canada on Jan. 15. Along with Don't Say a Word with Michael Douglas and the late Brittany Murphy.
TV shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in January:
Jan. 1
13 Going on 30
A Dog’s Purpose
Bastille Day
Bridesmaids
Burlesque
The Change-Up
Christmas Under Wraps
Christmas Wedding Planner
Christmas With a View
Countdown
Cutthroat Island
The Danish Girl
Dreamgirls
DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar
DreamWorks Holiday Classics
DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends
DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda Awesome Secrets
DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories
DreamWorks Shrek the Halls
DreamWorks Spooky Stories
DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2
Falls Around Her
Freaky
Full Out 2: You Got This!
The Girl on the Train
Gridiron Gang
Happiest Season
Hudson Hawk
Hyena Road
I Am Jonas
The Interview
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood
John Wick: Chapter 2
Joy Ride
Let Him Go
Live Up To Your Name
Lost River
Made of Honour
Mama
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
My Magic Pet Morphle
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin
The Pianist
The Punisher
Puriyatha Puthir
Rainbow Rangers
The Royals
Running Man
Sanju
The Shack
The Sisters Brothers
The Snowman
Taramani
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Titanic
Trainwreck
The Water Horse
Wonder
World War Z
Zone 414
Jan. 5
Some Assembly Required
Jan. 6
Uncle Drew
Jan. 7
Escape Room
Komola Rocket
Next Enti?
Pain & Gain
This Little Love of Mine
Jan. 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Vanquish
When Heroes Fly
Jan. 12
Very Big Shot
Jan. 13
Bazaar
Jan. 15
A Simple Favour
The Doll
The Doll 2
Don’t Say a Word
Echcharikkai
El Vato
Miss Bala
Snowden
Wish You
Jan. 18
The Batman
Crazy, Lovely, Cool
Damini
Dushmani: A Violent Love Story
Jan. 22
Pretty Little Liars