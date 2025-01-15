What's next now that Hamas and Israel have agreed to a deal?

BRUNO NOTA and NADINE EL-BAWAB
·1 min read

Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement to end over 15 months of fighting -- with a brief pause in November 2023 -- and release some of the hostages still in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

However, despite an agreement between negotiators on both sides, the deal still needs to go through a four-step ratification process in the Israeli government before it can go into effect.

Step 1

The agreement has to be officially voted on favorably by the security cabinet, then approved by the full cabinet. The vote is expected to be 28-6 in favor of the deal, with some hard-liners holding out.

Once that vote happens, the agreement would be ratified.

Step 2

Once ratified, the names of the 33 Israeli hostages to be released from Gaza are expected to be announced.

PHOTO: Palestinians react to news on a ceasefire deal with Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Jan. 15, 2025. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

Step 3

From the time the cabinet ratifies the agreement, there will be a 48-hour window allowing for appeals to the Israeli Supreme Court against the agreement.

Any appeal is expected to be rejected by the court.

Step 4

Once the 48-hour legal window closes, the implementation of the agreement begins.

The first release of an Israeli hostage can be expected from that time on.

What's next now that Hamas and Israel have agreed to a deal? originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

