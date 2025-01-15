What's next now that Hamas and Israel have agreed to a deal?

Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement to end over 15 months of fighting -- with a brief pause in November 2023 -- and release some of the hostages still in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

However, despite an agreement between negotiators on both sides, the deal still needs to go through a four-step ratification process in the Israeli government before it can go into effect.

Step 1

The agreement has to be officially voted on favorably by the security cabinet, then approved by the full cabinet. The vote is expected to be 28-6 in favor of the deal, with some hard-liners holding out.

Once that vote happens, the agreement would be ratified.

Step 2

Once ratified, the names of the 33 Israeli hostages to be released from Gaza are expected to be announced.

PHOTO: Palestinians react to news on a ceasefire deal with Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Jan. 15, 2025. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

Step 3

From the time the cabinet ratifies the agreement, there will be a 48-hour window allowing for appeals to the Israeli Supreme Court against the agreement.

Any appeal is expected to be rejected by the court.

Step 4

Once the 48-hour legal window closes, the implementation of the agreement begins.

The first release of an Israeli hostage can be expected from that time on.

