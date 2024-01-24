What's next in the Republican presidential race: Nevada, South Carolina, more before Super Tuesday
While the pool of Republican presidential candidates has been whittled down over the past few weeks, there is still time for voters to have say in who will be on the November ballot in upcoming months.
Many candidates have dropped out of the race, leaving only former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Trump recently beat Haley in both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, but the race will continue as Haley has her eyes set on her home state's primary election next month.
Along with the South Carolina primary in early February, there is a lineup of Republican primary elections and caucuses across the country stretching into June.
Here are the dates for the upcoming primaries and caucuses.
February 8
Nevada (caucus)
Virgin Islands (caucus)
February 24
South Carolina
February 27
Michigan
March 2
Idaho (caucus)
Missouri (caucus)
March 3
Washington D.C.
March 4
North Dakota (caucus)
March 5
Alabama
Alaska (caucus)
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Maine
Massachusetts
Minnesota
North Carolina
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Utah (caucus)
Vermont
Virginia
March 12
Georgia
Hawaii (caucus)
Mississippi
Washington
March 19
Arizona
Florida
Illinois
Kansas
Ohio
March 23
Louisiana
April 2
Connecticut
Delaware
New York
Rhode Island
Wisconsin
April 23
Pennsylvania
May 7
Indiana
May 14
Maryland
Nebraska
West Virginia
May 21
Kentucky
Oregon
June 4
Montana
New Jersey
New Mexico
South Dakota
