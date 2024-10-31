What to watch on Netflix in November 2024 from The Piano Lesson to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Live boxing, sports documentaries and Oscar contenders are all arriving on Netflix this month.

It's another busy month on Netflix, with some exciting new shows and movies set to land on the streaming platform in November.

With awards season just about visible on the horizon, Netflix's Oscar contenders are starting to arrive including Samuel L. Jackson drama The Piano Lesson which adapts a stage play about a family heirloom tearing two siblings apart, and Mexican cartel musical Emilia Pérez starring Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz.

Other films to look forward to this month include IVF trailblazers biopic Joy, and the start of the Christmas movies onslaught with Lindsay Lohan's Our Little Secret amongst the early festive titles.

It's a big month for sport, too. Netflix is streaming live boxing for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and there's also an accompanying documentary about their training camps in the run-up to the fight. Documentary It's All Over: The Kiss that Changed Spanish Football tells the story of the Women's World Cup Final scandal, Sprint gets a second season following athletes at the Paris Summer Olympics, and Netflix original Senna is a limited series biopic about late racing driver Ayrton Senna.

Elsewhere, make sure not to miss returning series Cobra Kai and Outer Banks as well as new thriller Bank Under Siege. And of course, a new month at Netflix means new true crime, with 900 Days Without Annabel, The Lost Children, and The Helicopter Heist all expected to capture our imaginations.

The Piano Lesson

As awards season approaches, Netflix is offering up a hotly tipped drama with The Piano Lesson, an adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play that has already been gathering buzz for its crew including Malcolm Washington and Denzel Washington, and cast which features Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler and Erykah Badu.

The Charles family's prized heirloom is a piano that is tearing them apart, as one brother wants to sell it to build their fortune while his sister wants to hold on to their legacy and their uncle tries to mediate. Summoning up ghosts of their family's past and questions over who gets to define their history, it's packed with powerful performances.

Cobra Kai - season 6 part 2

Part two of Cobra Kai's final season debuts this month as the hugely successful Karate Kid universe series hurtles towards its end.

Miyagi-Do is at the Sekai Taikai where they will face new challenges and old enemies as they bid to become world champions - but will long-running internal rivalries get in their way?

The final instalment is due to land in 2025, so savour these limited new episodes while you can.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Live heavyweight boxing comes to Netflix this month with the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight, streaming at midnight on 16 November in the UK.

Netflix is really ramping up the excitement ahead of the main event, also airing a three-part documentary titled Countdown: Paul vs Tyson which will show viewers inside their training camps as they prepare to meet in the ring.

Emilia Pérez

The streaming giant has another awards contender on its books with Mexican cartel musical Emilia Pérez, which tells the story of a woman trying to leave her life of crime by faking her own death through the mediums of song and dance.

If that sounds a little bizarre, Netflix describes it as "an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations". Starring Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz.

When Spain won the Women's World Cup in 2023, their footballing glory was somewhat overshadowed by then-UEFA vice president Luis Rubiales forcing a kiss on player Jenni Hermoso, sparking international debate and Rubiales' eventual resignation.

This documentary sees Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes, and Aitana Bonmatí reunited for the first time to look back on the scandal and reflect on how years of injustice in the sport led to the moment that prompted change for female players.

Every TV show and film premiering on Netflix in November.

TBC

A Man on the Inside (Season 1)

Zombieverse (Season 2)

1 November

Barbie Mysteries (Season 1)

It’s All Over The Kiss that Changed Spanish Football (2024)

Let Go

5 November

Love Village (Season 2)

6 November

Meet Me Next Christmas (2024)

Pedro Páramo (2024)

7 November

10 Days of a Curious Man (2024)

Born for the Spotlight (Season 1)

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (Limited Series)

Outer Banks (Season 4 Part 2)

8 November

Bank Under Siege (Limited Series)

The Cage (Season 1)

Umjolo: The Gone Girl (2024)

Mr Plankton

Investigation Alien

9 November

Arcane (Season 2)

13 November

Emilia Pérez (2024)

Hot Frosty (2024)

The Mothers of Penguins (2024)

Sprint (Season 2)

The Return of The King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley

14 November

Beyond Goodbye (Limited Series)

The Lost Children

15 November

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 2)

16 November

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (2024)

18 November

Wonderoos (Season 1)

20 November

Adoration (Season 1)

The Merry Gentlemen (2024)

Our Oceans (Season 1)

Rhythm + Flow

22 November

The Empress (Season 2)

The Helicopter Heist (Limited Series)

Joy (2024)

The Piano Lesson (2024)

Spellbound (2024)

900 Days Without Annabel

27 November

Chef’s Table (Volume 7)

Our Little Secret (2024)

28 November

The Madness (Limited Series)

Asaf

29 November

Love Never Lies: South Africa (Season 1)

Senna (Limited Series)

The Snow Sister (2024)