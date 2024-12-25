What's open and closed on Christmas

Latest Stories
- People
Kris Jenner Gets Festive with Throwback Photos Showing Her Sexy Christmas Style Over the Years
The reality television star delivered holiday outfit inspo ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve celebration
- Hello!
Royal family share magical photo from Sandringham
King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared a magical photo from Sandringham on Christmas Day…
- People
King Charles and Queen Camilla Lead Royal Family Christmas Walk After Challenging Year
After a difficult year marked by health struggles, several members of the royal family came together for a cherished tradition
- People
Jennifer Lopez Sports Comfy Chic Look Next to Her Tree as She Celebrates Christmas Eve
The singer and actress shared the cozy clip on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Dec. 24
- BuzzFeed
"The Security Line Went Dead Quiet": People Are Revealing The Absolutely Worst Experience They've Ever Had With An Airport Security Agent, And I'm Speechless
"I finally had enough and demanded a supervisor be called."
- HuffPost
Watch Rudy Giuliani's Christmas Cash-Raising Try For A Ho Ho Ho New Kind Of Weird
The former Trump lawyer dressed up as a holiday legend to peddle one of his products amid financial pressure.
- People
Girlfriend Is Disappointed After Boyfriend’s 'Surprise' Christmas Gift Derails Her Holiday Plans
A 23-year-old took to Reddit to share her frustrations after her boyfriend got her a Christmas gift opposite from what she dreamed about
- HuffPost
Matt Gaetz Shares Purported Note From Trump After Release Of Scorching Ethics Report
The report on Gaetz, who had represented Florida in Congress, included allegations related to sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.
- Hello!
Amanda Holden's lookalike model daughter Lexi, 18, towers over her in stunning family Christmas photos
BGT judge Amanda Holden's rarely-seen daughter Lexi, 18, looked stunning in a series of new family Christmas pictures. Take a look here…
- Hello!
King Charles sparks reaction with unexpected decision
The King has broken with tradition for his annual Christmas Day message this year
- BuzzFeed
I Need My Inhaler After Laughing At These 36 Funny Tweets From The Week
"this year felt like being awake during surgery"
- Hello!
Princess Kate breaks silence with new statement ahead of TV appearance with George, Charlotte and Louis
Princess Kate has broken her silence with a new statement ahead of her anticipated Christmas Eve TV appearance with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
- The Canadian Press
What to know about the woman who was burned to death in a New York City subway train
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
- CBC
These Caldwell First Nation members installed home security cameras. Now, they're being evicted
MaryAnne Kenney's father passed away when she was four, without ever knowing he was part of Caldwell First Nation. It was a journey to make the reserve her home. But now, she is among the eight residents who are being evicted on Boxing Day for installing security cameras around their houses."This is our home. We have a right to be here, not to be kicked out by a reigning chief and council," she said.A long history of colonization stripped Caldwell First Nation of its lands, which stretch from th
- People
Your Christmas Horoscope: How Each Zodiac Sign Should Celebrate the Holiday Season
Rise above the cosmic mayhem, sprinkle some humor and sleigh the season on your own terms
- Reuters
US House panel finds Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs, obstructed Congress
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.
- People
2 Police Agencies Failed Mom Who Was Forced to Swallow Wedding Ring, Then Killed by Estranged Husband: Inquest
Mother of five Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, was murdered by Shaun Dyson after years of abuse, authorities said
- Hello!
Princess Kate's strict drinking rule she can't relax for Christmas
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne, King Charles and other senior royals must adhere to this strict drinking etiquette when it comes to alcohol at Sandringham this Christmas
- People
Dad Has Been Surprising Daughter, Now 18, with a New Dress Every Christmas. He Hopes He Can Keep Doing It 'Forever' (Exclusive)
The dress reveal has become a staple part of the Mabrys' holiday festivities
- BANG Showbiz
Bored of Home Alone? Seen Elf one too many times? These are the classic Christmas movies you forgot about...
Christmas comes but once a year and that means settling down in front of the television to watch a classic holiday movie. But are you bored of seeing Kevin McCallister's burglar thwarting antics in 'Home Alone'? Is Will Ferrell's Buddy act in 'Elf' wearing a little thin?