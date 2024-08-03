What's open and closed in Halifax on Natal Day 2024

Natal Day is a civic holiday in Nova Scotia that celebrates the province's history. It is held the first Monday in August. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

Monday is Natal Day, but it isn't a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia.

Many stores in Halifax will be open, but some may have reduced hours.

Sobeys and Atlantic Superstores will be open from noon until 6 p.m. Some pharmacies may have reduced hours as well.

NSLC outlets will have reduced hours, opening from noon to 6 p.m.

Mic Mac Mall, Halifax Shopping Centre, Dartmouth Crossing and Sunnyside Mall will only be open from noon to 5 p.m. Scotia Square will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Municipal services affected

All branches of Halifax Public Libraries will be closed Monday.

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on a holiday schedule.

The Alderney ferry service will run at half-hour frequency, with the first crossing departing the Alderney terminal at 7:30 a.m., and the final crossing departing the Halifax terminal at 11:45 p.m.

The Woodside ferry service will run on a half-hour frequency on Monday, with the first crossing departing the Woodside terminal at 7:37 a.m., and the final crossing departing the Halifax terminal at 8:52 p.m.

All municipal beaches will remain open with lifeguard supervision on Monday. All splash pads will also be open. The Halifax Common pool, Cole Harbour outdoor pool and Bedford outdoor pool will be open. The Emera Oval will be open, with equipment lending available if weather and surface conditions permit.

Many municipal recreation centres will be closed for Natal Day.

Mail collection and delivery by Canada Post will be suspended Monday but will resume Tuesday.

The municipal recycling plant and the Otter Lake waste facility will be open on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., but closed Monday. The household special waste depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on Saturday.

No municipal solid waste collection service will take place on Natal Day. Curbside collection for Monday will be on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Partial Macdonald Bridge closure

The Angus L. Macdonald Bridge will be closed temporarily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday for the MacPass Miles road race and Bridgewalk 2024.

The Macdonald Bridge will also be partially closed from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Monday for the Natal Day Parade.

Events

Natal Day Fireworks will be held at the Halifax harbour waterfront at 10 p.m. on Saturday. If the fireworks are cancelled, a public service announcement will be made on social media. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 4, 10 p.m.

The African Nova Scotia Music Association's Freedom Festival is Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Dartmouth Ferry Terminal Park Stage. The association has a low-level fireworks display scheduled for 9:30 p.m. There is no rain date for these fireworks.

The 127th Pepsi Halifax-Dartmouth Natal Day Parade will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. The parade will start in Halifax at the Hydrostone, cross the Macdonald bridge and end in Dartmouth at Sullivan's Pond.

The Lake Banook Natal Day fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

