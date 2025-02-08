What's the plan for adult learning in small N.W.T. communities? MLAs want to know

Aurora College's campus in Fort Smith, N.W.T. in December 2019. MLAs asked the territory about its plan for adult learning in small communities at the Legislative Assembly on Friday. (Mario De Ciccio/CBC - image credit)

How will the territory support learning in small N.W.T. communities after Aurora College announced in January it would shut 19 community learning centres?

That's the question MLAs asked Education, Culture and Employment Minister Caitlin Cleveland at the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

"These closures unfairly target Indigenous communities and will make education less accessible for Indigenous learners," said Sheryl Yakeleya, the MLA for the Dehcho.

"Our people need more learning opportunities at home and in our own communities."

Four other members had similar comments, and asked Cleveland how her department would fill the gap once the centres close at the end of June.

"We should be doing more for small communities, not less," said Jane Weyallon Armstrong, the MLA for Monfwi.

Based on how much funding the government of the Northwest Territories provides to Aurora College — $35 million in base funding for the 2023-2024 fiscal year — MLAs emphasised the need for the government and the college to be aligned.

Cleveland said the Department of Education, Culture and Employment was working with Aurora College to determine the college's plan moving forward and then, she said, the department can come up with its own plan to fill the gaps.

"Because they still do maintain the responsibility at the end of the day of ensuring that there are access to education and access to employment opportunities within communities."

Kam Lake MLA Caitlin Cleveland in the legislature on Nov. 27, 2023.

Caitlin Cleveland, the territory's education minister, says her department plans to fill gaps left by Aurora College's decision to close 19 of its community learning centres. (Julie Plourde/Radio-Canada)

Cleveland said any funding the college doesn't use comes back to the department and the government can use that money to advance education opportunities across the territory.

Cleveland also said her department has been hearing from communities and Indigenous governments that have their own ideas of how they'd like to use the facilities, though she didn't provide more detail on what some of those ideas are.

"Although this has been certainly a shock to the Northwest Territories, I think we're in a really good position and have an opportunity in front of us to re-envision what these centres become and what adult learning looks like in communities," Cleveland said.