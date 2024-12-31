What's really behind Donald Trump's tariff threats and '51st state' posts about Canada

CBC
·6 min read
People who have worked with or closely observed U.S. president-elect Donald Trump say his threat of imposing tariffs on Canadian exports and his trolling of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are key tactics in a negotiating strategy to extract the best trade terms for the U.S. The pair are seen here ahead of a NATO round table meeting in December 2019. (Frank Augstein/AP Photo - image credit)

Donald Trump's threat of whopping tariffs on Canadian exports and his trolling of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are key tactics in a negotiating strategy to extract the best trade terms for the U.S., according to people who have worked with or closely observed him over the years.

Trump is promising to slap a 25 per cent tariff on all goods entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico on Jan. 20, his first day in office, unless the countries curb the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders.

The president-elect has since followed up that threat by taunting Trudeau by calling him "governor" and referring to Canada as the "51st state" in a succession of social media posts.

Analysts say this approach echoes the trademark negotiating style that Trump has employed for many years, both in business and the presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Moore, who served as an economic adviser to Trump during his first term in the White House, says the president-elect is aiming to get leverage in renegotiating the three-way trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

"I think there's no question that that's what he's doing here," Moore said in an interview with CBC News.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix.

Trump speaks at AmericaFest, on Dec. 22 in Phoenix, Ariz. A former economic adviser to Trump says the president-elect 'uses the threat of tariffs to get countries to do things that he thinks are in America's national security and economic interests.' (Rick Scuteri/The Associated Press)

"I've seen Trump up-front and personal over his presidency and I've talked to him quite a bit about this," said Moore, now a senior economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He uses the threat of tariffs to get countries to do things that he thinks are in America's national security and economic interests."

Strategy 'worked out pretty well' in 1st term

Although Moore is no fan of tariffs from the perspective of their impact on the economy, he understands why Trump is threatening to impose them on Canada and Mexico.

"He wants to make sure that the trade deals that we have are fair for American workers and American companies," he said. "That's been a strategy that worked out pretty well in the first term, and I hope it will in the second term as well."

Trump used the one-two punch of tariffs and taunts against Canada in 2018 during the talks that led to the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). He slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum, threatened tariffs on auto exports and called Trudeau "very dishonest and weak."

ADVERTISEMENT

Eugene B. Kogan, who teaches advanced negotiation stills at Harvard and has written about Trump's negotiating style, says the president-elect has long used the tactic of denigrating his competition as a way of gaining leverage.

U.S. President Donald Trump, centre and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto show off signatures while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauds at the USMCA signing ceremony in Buenos Aires, Argentina Nov. 30, 2018. Mexico's economy minister, Ildelfonso Guajardo, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Trudeau, Trump and Mexico's then-president Enrique Pena Nieto, left, signed the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement in November 2018. During the talks that led to the deal, Trump slapped tariffs on U.S. imports of Canadian steel and aluminum, threatened tariffs on Canada's auto exports and called Trudeau 'very dishonest and weak.' (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

"Prime Minister Trudeau is in political trouble at home, and I think that president-elect Trump is sensing the weakness," said Kogan in an interview with CBC News. "He smells blood."

He says that Trump "is an incredibly rational, brutally ruthless analyst of human weakness and political weakness, and that is when he senses most of his leverage."

ADVERTISEMENT

He believes Trump thinks "on an almost 24-hour basis" about how to exploit an opponent's vulnerabilities and turn them into opportunities for gain.

Launching a threat of stiff tariffs against such a longstanding trading partner even before taking office is emblematic of what Kogan describes as Trump's "win-lose" approach to negotiations.

Power move to establish leverage

"He is making a power move driven by the desire to establish his leverage," Kogan said. "The underlying message is, 'I will make it unpredictable for the other side, so much that the other side will be under pressure to make concessions.' "

Trump's transition team did not respond to a request for comment.

Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick speaks during a news conference with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick speaks during a news conference with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Howard Lutnick, Trump's nominee for commerce secretary, met Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc at the transition team's headquarters in Palm Beach, Fla. to hear about the Trudeau government's plan for improving border security. (Evan Vucci/The Associated Press)

There are a range of observers from Wall Street to Bay Street to Congress who view Trump's tariff salvo against Canada and Mexico as a means of gaining leverage in talks on the three-way trade deal, which comes up for renewal in 2026.

Trump's pick for treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, praised the president-elect for using tariffs as "a negotiating tool with our trading partners," in an opinion piece published on the Fox News website shortly after the election.

Marc Thiessen, a chief speechwriter for former U.S. president George W. Bush and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said last week that Trump is both serious about imposing tariffs on Canada and about using them to negotiate.

"If they don't come around and do what he wants them to do, then he will slap those tariffs on them," Thiessen told Fox News. "I think he also knows that Justin Trudeau is incredibly weak."

WATCH | Trump's political push for Gretzky as PM:

On Christmas Day, Trump posted that he'd urged Wayne Gretzky to "run for Prime Minister of Canada" and that the hockey legend "would win easily." He has also mused about buying Greenland and taking control of the Panama canal.

Trump's comments about Canada, Mexico, Greenland and Panama are tied together by the common thread of countering Russia and China, an unnamed transition official told the Washington Post.

"This isn't just slapdash, there's a coherent connective tissue to all of this," the Post quoted the official as saying. "Trump knows what levers to pull."

Even if there's consensus that Trump's tactics when it comes to Canada are designed to gain leverage, a big question that remains unanswered is what his end goal could be.

Many doubt that a crackdown on fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration — Trump's stated reasons behind the tariff threat — is all he wants.

That view was given some credence on Friday when two Trudeau cabinet ministers met two of Trump's cabinet picks in Florida to brief them on Canada's plan for improving border security.

WATCH | Cabinet ministers talk Trump's tariff threats during Florida visit:

A senior Canadian government source told CBC's Katie Simpson that Trump's fixation with the U.S. trade deficit with Canada came up at the meeting.

Trump has repeatedly — and inaccurately — characterized the trade imbalance as the U.S. subsidizing Canada.

Crude oil imports drive U.S. trade deficit

The trade deficit, which ran about $75 billion US in 2023, is largely the result of Canada's record-high crude oil exports to its southern neighbour.

The U.S. imported more petroleum from Canada last year than from all other countries combined, according to statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Moore says he thinks Trump's objective is to make North America "geopolitically the most important region in the world when it comes to energy."

In his 1987 book The Art of the Deal, Trump wrote, "Leverage: don't make deals without it." There's plenty of evidence that nearly 40 years later he is still following that maxim.

Latest Stories

  • Social Media Users Say Jimmy Carter Left ‘One Last Gift’ For Trump After His Death

    Carter’s death sparked a rare, likely scenario that hasn’t occurred in over half a century.

  • Trump Pulls a 180 on Jimmy Carter After His Death

    President-elect Donald Trump shared a surprisingly sentimental tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his passing Sunday at 100—just two months after mocking his predecessor at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Gr

  • Democrat Gov ‘Stirs Up S***’ With Pro-Trump Posts— Making MAGA Fans ‘Sorry’ About Election Vote

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has riled up MAGA fans with his online support of President-elect Donald Trump. The Democrat voiced agreement with Trump and his DOGE co-head Elon Musk’s pro-H-1B stance, leaving some red voters swearing away from their party in fear that it was becoming too palatable for the liberals. While some appeared ready to take lighters their black and gold MAGA caps, others claimed that Newsom was purposefully stirring the pot and trying to alienate Republicans from their le

  • Kremlin Insiders Reveal How Trump Is Already Secretly Helping Putin

    President-elect Donald Trump’s social media posts about annexing Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal startled America’s allies and delighted foreign foes. In Russia, the statements were interpreted to mean that Trump isn’t really opposed to foreign wars of conquest after all. To them, Trump’s tirades revealed that—just like Russian President Vladimir Putin—Trump would be delighted to invade any country that couldn’t fight back. He would expect accolades and a lavish victory parade after seiz

  • My Mom's Support For Trump Divided Our Family. Then I Found The Crack In Her MAGA Armor.

    "I pleaded with her not to vote for him. She wouldn’t budge. In the wake of his election, her choice took on the weight of a betrayal."

  • Musk has been staying at $2,000-a-night Mar-a-Lago cottage — just hundreds of feet from Trump’s main house

    The news of Musk staying at Mar-a-Lago comes as concerns continue to grow in Washington about the extent of the SpaceX boss’ influence over Trump

  • Ex-Ambassador Warns Retaking Panama Canal Would Mean War

    There may be only one way for the president-elect to take the Panama Canal: war. Former U.S. ambassador to Panama John Feeley, who served under former President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump, said that it would require a foreign war to retake the canal. “To attempt to take it back today, I’d like to ask you, go find the MAGA constituency that’s going to support another foreign war because that is what it would take to get the canal back,” Feeley said Sunday in an interview on

  • Desperate Trump Makes Last-Ditch Bid to End MAGA Civil War

    President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe

  • 189 kilograms of cocaine seized at Alberta border crossing

    A joint effort between the police agencies that make up the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has led to the seizure of 189 kilograms worth of cocaine at Alberta's southern border crossing.On Nov. 13, police say a commercial truck was trying to get into the province through the Coutts, Alta., border. After a secondary examination, the drugs — thought to be worth around $2 million — were found."The safety and security of Canadians is the RCMP F

  • After the death of Jimmy Carter, how many former US presidents are still alive today?

    Jimmy Carter was the only remaining president who was in office in the 1970s. Now, only one president who served during the 20th century is alive.

  • MSNBC Panel Laughs in Republican’s Face Over Speaker Replacement Suggestion

    Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh shocked an MSNBC panel into laughter with his earnest suggestion of who Republicans may choose as their next House Speaker. The Republican opted for a blast from the past, exclaiming on The Weekend that Kevin McCarthy would be a “wonderful turn” for the speakership. Considering current Speaker Mike Johnson only took the role from McCarthy in October 2023, the MSNBC pundits didn’t seem to buy that the party would opt for the switcheroo to happen again.

  • The West found a miles-long piece of evidence backing its claim Russia is purposely cutting undersea cables

    Finnish officials say Russia's "shadow fleet" is sabotaging vital undersa internet cables.

  • Opinion - Trump’s appointments put Americans at risk through incompetence

    President-elect Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Health and Human Services Department has been met with criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, as his views on vaccines and treatments for AIDS have been criticized as uninformed and dangerous.

  • Keir Starmer Slaps Down Elon Musk After Tech Tycoon Attacks Labour Yet Again

    The world's richest man claimed "very few" businesses would be investing in the UK.

  • Top US generals warned the 'golden hour' for saving injured soldiers could disappear. That future has come.

    The US enjoyed the lifesaving "golden hour" in recent conflicts. But the war in Ukraine suggests that may be over, with dramatic consequences.

  • Opinion - Old leaders, old ideas, big problems: Can America survive a rich gerontocracy?

    Trump has many shortcomings, but the most serious may be this: He's a 20th-century curmudgeon in a 21st-century world. He appears ready to make America as unfit for these times as he is.

  • Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, once called a 'pretty good Canadian,' dies at 100

    Jimmy Carter, the self-effacing peanut farmer, humanitarian and former navy lieutenant who helped Canada avert a nuclear catastrophe before ascending to the highest political office in the United States, died Sunday at his home in Georgia.

  • Changes to N.B.'s impaired driving rules take effect Jan. 1

    New rules governing impaired driving in New Brunswick come into effect on Jan. 1. The amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act give police two ways to deal with impaired drivers.Most will be diverted from the court system — thereby avoiding a criminal record — by using the new administrative penalty, known as the immediate roadside suspension.Under the new rules, penalties begin below the Criminal Code threshold of 0.08. Anyone whose blood-alcohol content is between 0.05 and 0.08 will have their lice

  • Hundreds of soldiers freed in the latest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war in the latest such swap that saw the release of hundreds of captives and was brokered with the help of the United Arab Emirates, officials said Monday.

  • Moldova prepares for possible Moldovagaz nationalisation

    Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean ordered his government on Monday to start preparing for the possible nationalisation of gas company Moldovagaz, which is 50%-owned by Russia's Gazprom. Gazprom has said it plans to suspend gas exports to Moldova from 0500 GMT on Jan. 1 due to unpaid debts. Speaking at a government meeting, Recean told his justice minister to prepare legislative changes that would allow the nationalisation.