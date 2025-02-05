WhatsApp users can now use their voice and images to prompt ChatGPT

Anyone using WhatsApp can now interact with ChatGPT using their voice and by uploading images to submit queries to the AI chatbot.

In December, developer OpenAI announced it was making ChatGPT accessible on WhatsApp through a dedicated phone number to give anyone in the world the opportunity to use the AI tool.

At the time, OpenAI said consistent access to high-speed data can be difficult and costly for many, and the new WhatsApp account would enable more people to try out ChatGPT through a familiar channel.

Now, as part of an update to the service, OpenAI said it was allowing voice and image inputs when contacting the chatbot on 1-800-242-8478, much like existing OpenAI account holders can on the chatbot’s dedicated app and website.

OpenAI wants to get ChatGPT in front of more users (Alamy/PA)

In addition, the AI firm said it was also starting to roll out the ability for existing ChatGPT subscribers – including those on its free tier – to link their account to WhatsApp to get additional usage on the messaging platform.

OpenAI is pushing to get ChatGPT in front of more users as it looks to increase its revenue streams and keep investors in the start-up happy – Meta-owned WhatsApp has around two billion monthly active users worldwide.

It has expanded its subscriber options in recent months, including launching a 200 dollars-a-month (£159) subscription tier to access the very latest AI models it has developed.

The firm and its other big name US-based rivals such as Google’s Gemini are also facing a new challenge from China-based DeepSeek, which says it has developed AI models capable of matching ChatGPT’s competence for a fraction of the cost US firms have been operating with.

Last week, news of DeepSeek’s emergence on the scene sent US tech stocks and wider markets tumbling as the long-held view that developing cutting edge AI was a multi-billion dollar investment was upended by DeepSeek’s claim it had developed its latest model for less than 10 million dollars.