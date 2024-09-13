Wheelchair stolen from 9-year-old Canton boy returned with damage
It has been a roller coaster of emotions for 9-year-old Ayden Mayle and his family over the past few days after a heartless theft in Canton.
Profanities erupted in a Halifax courtroom Thursday as the family of a murder victim hurled insults at the convicted killer and voiced anger at the sentence he received.The man in question, Justin Ronald Adams-Clarke, smirked and extended both middle fingers at the family as he was led away by sheriff's deputies.A jury convicted Adams-Clarke, 26, of second-degree murder in the death of Tyler Michael Boyd Algee following a trial last December — a conviction that carries an automatic life sentence
Hannah and Collin have not lived with their mother for six years — and are the only two children who live with their father
Oops! Look what Taylor Swift made Megyn Kelly do! After the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the former Fox News host went into a meltdown on her podcast. “You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor; hope you enjoyed them while …
Winning in style.
Katy Perry is getting a major career honor at tonight’s MTV VMAs: the Video Vanguard Award. The singer chose a look to reflect the significance of this.
It's been a year since a young Marine veteran fatally subdued a screaming man on a NYC subway. Now, more video has emerged — but there's a catch.
Chad McQueen, who played Dutch in the first two Karate Kid films, appeared in about two dozen other movies and was the son of screen legend Steve McQueen, has died at 63. He died Wednesday morning at his home in Palm Desert, according to his mother Neile Adams McQueen. “His remarkable journey as a loving …
A man who admits to setting his ex-wife on fire says he never meant to kill her. Norbert Budai took the witness stand in his own defence at his first-degree murder trial and said he only wanted to set Henrietta Viski’s hair on fire after learning she was having an affair.
Taylor Swift said the most beautiful things about her boyfriend Travis Kelce on Wednesday night ... and she even called him "boyfriend" publicly for the first time! And Travis noticed. In her MTV VMAs speech after winning Video of the Year for Fortnight, s
The actor said during a cast Q&A on the Enchanted Princess that Reynolds told him to "just stand there" while she did "everything" during her guest appearance
Just one day after Dave Grohl announced that he had welcomed a baby girl “outside” of his marriage to his wife, Jordyn Blum, it’s being reported that the Foo Fighters rocker was already preparing for the end of his relationship.According to a People source, Grohl retained a divorce lawyer before the shock baby announcement. This new tidbit seemingly goes against Grohl’s Instagram statement in which he said, “I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and e
The pop star recovered from the faux pas like a pro before making her way to her front row seat
Collin Griffith, 17 was accused - and absolved - in connection with the killing of his father over a year prior to the accusation involving his mother
The Prince and Princess of Wales' garden at Anmer Hall they share with theri children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is straight from a fairytale - see rare photo from intimate family video sharing Kate's health update
Let's do some research before posting, people.
"The mental aspect of cleaning is by far the biggest hurdle." —@cindellkimbrough
The singer sported a custom Victoria's Secret look as she performed a medley of her 2024 hits 'Please Please Please,' 'Taste' and 'Espresso' at the star-studded ceremony
Consider it her fashionable take on the moonman trophy.
The ‘Eden’ actress said her peaceful abode helps her “get away from the craziness of the world” while speaking to ‘E! News’ on Saturday, Sept. 7