What we know about I'm a Celebrity final and tonight's double eviction

How does the I'm a Celebrity final work? Who left the jungle last night? These are some of the questions on everyone's minds as we approach the end of the show.

The I'm a Celebrity final is days away on Sunday.

But TV bosses still have some more surprises in store before the ITV jungle series comes to an end.

One celebrity gets immunity until the semi-final where they will get to take part in one of the series' most iconic trials, although some fans complained this Cyclone twist is unfair. In the same episode one star is given immediate immunity, there will be a double eviction.

Tonight's double eviction

This means two of the celebrities in camp will have to pack their bags and say goodbye to the jungle experience that will have shaped their careers and lives going forward.

The vote didn't open for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here at the end of Wednesday night's episode, like normal. However, two people are definitely going home in a move that is likely to come as a shock to the celebrities taking part on the jungle show.

Former campmate Melvin Odoom — who was the fourth star to leave the jungle — confirmed there will be a double eviction in Thursday's episode of I'm a Celebrity.

Melvin Odoom confirmed the double eviction happening on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2024. (ITV)

Now residing in the five-star hotel in Australia, the TV star told The Sun about the TV bosses plans.

Why no one left the jungle last night?

Who left the jungle last night is the question many people have been asking. As we approach the I'm a Celebrity final, there are evictions mostly every night until the very final.

So naturally some I'm a Celebrity fans were confused when no one left the jungle on Wednesday night in a big shake-up to the show's format.

Yet the reasoning behind this is because the celebrities were given the chance to win immunity from the next two votes, guaranteeing them a place in the semi-final.

Immunity until I'm a Celebrity's semi-final

The four Celebrities taking on tomorrow’s Trial in a battle for the Ticket to Cyclone are Coleen, Danny, Maura and Oti! 💪 One of them will win their place in the Celebrity Cyclone and immunity from the next two public votes! 🎟️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/lwWYFHvUKj — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 4, 2024

This means the celebrity immune from the evictions will automatically make the Cyclone trial where the stars are blasted with water while trying to collect the stars. It is one of the most well-known trials of the series and the one that all of the celebrities want to do when they sign up to the show.

The Cyclone trial always plays out on our screens when it is the final four on the show, in the semi-final, just one day before the final episode of the three-week series.

Oti Mabuse, Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins are in the race to win the golden ticket to make the final four. Immediately the star immune from the public vote will be crowned in Thursday's episode.

What we know about I'm a Celebrity final

Coleen Rooney is the favourite to win I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2024. (ITV)

Of course, this is all in preparation for the I'm a Celebrity final. Former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson was crowned the winner of last year's show.

Usually there are three campmates in the I'm a Celebrity final. It's a stark difference to exactly three weeks ago when 10 of the 12 stars headed into camp for the first time.

In the past two years, controversial political figures Nigel Farage and Matt Hancock made the final, coming in third place, but this year there was a ban on politicians going Down Under to film the show.

The remaining three all take on a trial which sees them win stars for the final meal. One person will win stars for their starters, the second person will get them for their main and finally the last person has the chance to get their desserts.

Sam Thompson was last year's winner and now he hosts spin off show Unpacked with Kemi Rodgers and Joel Dommett. (ITV)

The celebrities also have the opportunity in that final task to win their drink and their own personal treat. One of the three tasks usually involves an gruesome eating trial, a favourite of the series fronted by Ant and Dec.

The winner will be crowned in the live element of the I'm a Celebrity final. According to the latest bookies odds, Rooney is on track to be crowned the Queen of the Jungle. The star has become a fan favourite thanks to her down-to-earth nature.

Rooney was the biggest signing this year with everyone talking about her entry, plus she was rumoured to be signed for £1.5m; ITV never confirm any speculation on the money earned by individuals taking part on the show.