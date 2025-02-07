When is Super Bowl 2025: Here's how to watch Eagles vs. Chiefs in Canada — Streaming, TV channels, halftime show and more

We all have our reasons for tuning in to Super Bowl 59, and thankfully there are plenty of different ways to watch the big game in Canada this year

Star quarterbacks Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs will square off in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years in what should be a thrilling rematch after Kansas City's triumph in 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. There's no shortage of ways for Canadians to catch the big game, including on TSN, CTV, RDS (French-language broadcast) and FOX through your respective cable provider, or via streaming options like TSN+ and DAZN.

Plenty will be hoping to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift in the stands as she cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce, while others will tune in to see what creative commercials will air this time around. Millions of fans will be glued to their TV sets when hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar — just days after he took home five Grammy Awards — headlines the halftime show, too.

But let's not forgot the intriguing on-field storylines that should make this contest an absolutely thriller — one that could see Patrick Mahomes secure his fourth Lombardi Trophy as the Chiefs try to become the first team in NFL history to win three-straight Super Bowls, or the Eagles' superstar duo of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley spoiling the party to capture their first championship rings.

For the majority of us not lucky enough to be in New Orleans for the big clash on Sunday and instead will be enjoying the game from the comfort of our couches, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Super Bowl 59 in Canada.

How to watch the 2025 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Streaming: DAZN, TSN+, CTV

TV channel: TSN, CTV, RDS, FOX

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

How to stream Super Bowl 59

You can stream the game on DAZN through the NFL Game Pass. A monthly subscription is currently $24.99/month. The stream, in all regions, will be shown with the original U.S. broadcast.

You can also use your TV provider login on CTV and TSN websites to watch the game online.

Digital services like Rogers Ignite TV and Bell Fibe are also options to access CTV, TSN, RDS and FOX.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN’s digital streaming service for $19.99/month, which includes TSN+.

How can I watch the Super Bowl on my phone or mobile device?

DAZN, CTV, TSN, as well as digital watch services like Rogers Ignite TV and Bell Fibe, are available through apps that you can download for most devices, such as your phone or tablet.

What channel is Super Bowl 59 on?

If you have a cable package, through providers like Bell or Rogers, you’ll have access to the game. Just look for TSN, CTV, RDS or FOX as part of your cable package.

For example, through Bell, TSN1 is on channel 401 and CTV is on 201. For HD, look to 1401 and 1201, respectively. For Rogers, see here.

2025 Super Bowl odds

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

You'll be able to watch the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show using the same streaming services and TV channels as the game. After two quarters of play between the Chiefs and Eagles, the halftime show will be performed by Kendrick Lamar.

The hip-hop star is fresh off an epic five-win night at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where the Compton, California native took home honours for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video — all for the controversial Drake diss track "Not Like Us."

Getty Images Super Bowl 59 Watch Super Bowl LIX on DAZN with the NFL Game Pass. Monthly plans start at $34.99. $35 at DAZN

Who is performing the national anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl?

New Orleans native and five-time Grammy winner Jon Batiste will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LIX. Louisiana jazz icon and frequent Super Bowl performer Trombone Shorty, along with Grammy-winning Christian music singer Lauren Daigle will sing America the Beautiful, while Ledisi — a 15-time Grammy nominee and R&B/soul artist — will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at Super Bowl 59.

How much are Super Bowl 59 tickets?

As of time of publication, tickets for Super Bowl LIX are starting at $4,700 (before fees) on Ticketmaster.