Where do the bills stand in the Mississippi legislature?
Boebert came to Washington to put a conservative imprint on government. But during her two terms in office, she has often become a major headline herself.
Vince McMahon, the ex-WWE impresario who abruptly left parent TKO Group Holdings’ board in the wake of a graphic sexual abuse lawsuit “is not coming back to the company,” TKO President Mark Shapiro affirmed Wednesday. Speaking at a conference in San Francisco hosted by Wall Street firm Morgan Stanley, Shapiro said TKO “did not participate …
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia commission with powers to discipline and remove prosecutors needs only Gov. Brian Kemp's approval before it can begin operations, possibly disrupting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ prosecution of former President Donald Trump. The state House voted 97-73 on Tuesday for Senate Bill 332, sending it to Kemp. The Republican governor has said he will sign the measure. Though Kemp signed legislation last year creating the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Comm
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Independent U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said on Tuesday that she will not run for reelection in the highly competitive state, which will be critical to her former Democratic Party's chances of maintaining its narrow majority. Sinema's decision clears the way for an expected head-to-head contest in the November 2024 election between Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego, a former Marine veteran who served in Iraq, and Kari Lake, a far-right Republican who lost a bid for Arizona governor in 2022. Sinema, 47, was elected in 2018 as a Democrat, but drew her party's ire after she foiled some policy proposals of President Joe Biden along with moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.
Good morning. Here’s a look at the unofficial primary election results, as of early Wednesday morning.
Alabama lawmakers are moving fast to approve measures this week to protect in vitro fertilization clinics from lawsuits in response to an uproar sparked by last month's state Supreme Court ruling that found frozen embryos have the rights of children under the state’s wrongful death law. Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, is expected to sign one of the two bills into law. Either of the two bills would give legal protection for fertility clinics, at least three of which paused IVF treatments after the c
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) praised retiring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) as one of the most effective first-term senators he’s seen during his long career and predicted “history will remember” her decision to oppose Democrats’ effort to whittle away the chamber’s filibuster rule. “The institution of the Senate is only as strong as the…
The Supreme Court on Monday temporarily froze enforcement of Texas’ controversial immigration law that allows state law enforcement to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally.
Republicans on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee have invited Hunter Biden and several of his former business associates to testify publicly before Congress, setting a March 20 hearing following last week’s closed-door deposition of the president’s son. The invitation comes after Hunter Biden spent more than six hours answering questions from GOP investigators who…
We’ve got the latest results in North Carolina General Assembly primary races, including for all contested Triangle races and various other high-profile races
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife faced new obstruction allegations and charges Tuesday in a superseding indictment filed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. The superseding indictment charges the senator and Nadine Menendez with new counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice related to their alleged attempts to cover up the bribe payments the senator is accused of taking from several New Jersey businessmen. The pair allegedly instructed their attorneys at the time to tell federal investigators they thought a mortgage payment on Nadine Menendez’s house and a payment for her Mercedes-Benz were loans when, in fact, prosecutors said they knew the payments were bribes.
Nunavut's Legislative Assembly has voted to suspend Amittuq MLA Joelie Kaernerk for a second time for being intoxicated in the legislature.Kaernerk is suspended until the spring session ends on March 14.When bringing forward the motion Monday to suspend him, Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Janet Brewster said she offered her compassion and support to Kaernerk.Kaernerk was not present on Monday. This is the second time Kaernerk has been suspended for being intoxicated in the legislature. After the first time,
Councillors were told higher taxes are needed to compensate for the ‘harsh reality’ of the authority’s finances.
The House passed a package of six government funding bills Wednesday afternoon to avert a partial government shutdown before the Friday deadline. The funding package now heads to the Senate, where its leaders are encouraging their colleagues to work together to pass the bills. If Congress is successful, these six bills will be fully funded through the end of September.
President Biden took a jab at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in a new interview over his reported luxury trips funded by billionaire friends. Speaking with The New Yorker, Biden refers to Thomas as “the guy who likes to spend a lot of time on yachts.” The off-hand remark came in a larger conversation about…
MEPs are split over how transport companies should calculate their greenhouse gas emissions, having agreed that there should be a single formula for doing so.
Anna Rose Layden/ReutersSen. John Thune (R-SD), the Senate GOP whip, is looking to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) when he steps down from his role as party leader in November, he told local news outlets Monday.When asked directly by Keloland News reporter Dan Santella if he wants to be the GOP’s next Senate leader—either in the majority or minority—he replied in the affirmative.“Well, I hope to be, and I’m going to do everything I can to convince my colleagues,” Thune said. “They’re the vot
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration faced growing calls from his fellow Democrats on Wednesday to push Israel to ease the devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with some saying they may try to stop military assistance if conditions for civilians do not improve. The administration has not used the leverage it has to date. Van Hollen and other lawmakers have called upon the administration to hold back military assistance to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government does not take steps such as opening crossings into Gaza for aid shipments.
The state remains a battleground for several seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The campaign trail is taking a detour through Capitol Hill this week. As President Biden delivers his State of the Union speech Thursday to a divided Congress and an anxious country, he’ll be staring into an audience embodying two explosive issues that have fueled the partisan tensions inside and outside of Washington — the border crisis…