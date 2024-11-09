Where is the CHIPS Act funding for Ohio's Intel plant?
Ohio officials are trying to get federal funding for Intel's multi-billion dollar manufacturing facility, but as the months go on and as a new administration gets closer, tensions rise.
"The message is, if you want a deal, you’re going to crawl on your knees for it."
Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday night has apparently had no sobering effect on his penchant for urging law enforcement to take down his enemies. On Thursday morning, the president-elect emphatically swore that he has no intention of selling off shares in his social media platform, Truth Social, and demanded that authorities investigate anyone who suggested otherwise. “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or sho
"I actually had a Trump voter say to me today 'he’s not really gonna get rid of the ACA right? My wife and I both have plans through it.'"
Frank Luntz said the vice president's decision "hurt her" on the campaign trail.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case canceled any remaining court deadlines Friday after prosecutors said they need time to assess “the appropriate course going forward” after the Republican's presidential victory this week.
Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face. Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it. The scene:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.
CNN pundit Van Jones says Democrats’ media strategy is a major reason Vice President Harris lost this week’s presidential election to former President Trump. “We got beat because the conservatives and Republicans built a different media system,” Jones said on the channel Thursday. “It had to do with online, had to do with podcasts, with…
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of a briefing Thursday after a strained interaction with Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich surrounding the Biden administration’s messaging in recent days. Jean-Pierre accused Heinrich of “twisting everything” during the tense back-and-forth. The incident began with Heinrich, Fox’s senior White House correspondent, asking Jean-Pierre about an apparent change in rhetoric.
Elon Musk signed onto a Wednesday phone call between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky that the Ukrainian president described as “excellent.” Musk’s surprising involvement in the conversation, first reported by Axios, hints at just how influential the world’s richest person, who emerged as a close and powerful ally for Trump in the run-up to his election victory, may be to the new administration. Musk has been floated as a possible candidate for a Trump Cabinet position, and the president-elec
The former Trump adviser promoted a Trump administration gig for Greene that would keep many Americans up at night.
The late night host held back tears with a reminder of who had a "terrible night" as Trump won the election.
A Ukrainian official gave Business Insider further details about the first clashes between Ukrainian and North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.
Trump had been unusually silent on his social media platform since the election results rolled in
North Korean troops deployed to Russia’s Kursk region have fought Kyiv’s forces on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, adding that the clashes resulted in fatalities.
Some front pages pulled no punches when it came to covering the president-elect.
The GOP pundit asked Democrats to allow the president-elect to fulfill his mandate.
Kamala Harris’ staffers were left angry and frustrated by attempts by the vice president and her campaign leaders to sugarcoat their election nightmare. Harris was blasted for her “happy talk” after an all-in call on Thursday night to thank exhausted campaign workers. “Yeah, this sucks... We all just speak truth, why don’t we, right?” she said, according to Axios. “There’s also so much good that has come of this” campaign.
The conservative attorney said voters had "no excuse" to support a "depraved and brazen pathological liar" like the president-elect.
The late night host also had some advice for people who want to leave the country after the election.