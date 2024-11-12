Where to Find All of the “Dancing with the Stars” Pros on Instagram and TikTok (Because Their BTS Content Is Mirrorball-Worthy!)

The 'DWTS' pros are dancing in the ballroom and on social media

Dancing with the Stars The season 33 cast of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars.'

The Dancing with the Stars pros shine in the ballroom and online.

Season 33 of the reality dance competition, which premiered in September, has brought a new group of celebrities and their professional partners vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, including Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and The Bachelor star Joey Grazadei. While longtime pros like Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy and Daniella Karagach have also returned to the dance floor, this season has introduced fresh faces to the ballroom too, including former troupe member Ezra Sosa.

Just like in seasons past, the professional cast has turned their celebrity partners into dancers in a matter of weeks. And while they only perform for audiences one night of the week, both the stars and pros alike have given fans an inside look into their lives outside of the ballroom thanks to social media. From recreating viral moments like Witney Carson and Danny Amendola's "Operation Archer" leg lift to trolling their fellow castmates on TikTok, this year's pros have been churning out entertaining content all season long.

Want to see all of the season 33 cast's behind-the-scenes antics? Here’s where to find and follow the Dancing with the Stars pros on Instagram and TikTok.

Jenna Johnson

Jenna Johnson/ Instagram 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer, Jenna Johnson.

Season 33 Partner: Joey Grazadei

Instagram: @jennajohnson

TikTok: @jennachmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson, who previously competed in So You Think You Can Dance, was a DWTS troupe member for five years before she became a season 23 pro in 2016 when she was partnered with Jake T. Austin. Johnson has gone on to win two mirrorball trophies, and the show has also led her to start a family.

Johnson met her castmate (and now husband) Val Chmerkovskiy during her first season as a troupe member, and they began dating in 2015. They got engaged in June 2018 before they tied the knot in April 2019. The DWTS couple welcomed a son, Rome, on Jan. 10, 2023.

Rylee Arnold

Rylee Arnold/ Instagram 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer, Rylee Arnold.

Season 33 Partner: Stephen Nedoroscik

Instagram: @ryleearnold1

TikTok: @ryleearnold

Rylee Arnold debuted on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018, finishing as a runner-up with her partner, actor Miles Brown, and their mentor, her sister (and former DWTS pro!) Lindsay Arnold. Shortly after graduating high school in 2023, Arnold joined DWTS season 32 as the show's youngest pro, paired with Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey.

According to castmate Slater, Arnold is responsible for changing the social media landscape on DWTS. “She changed the game,” Slater said on Lightweights Podcast in October 2024. “I’m really proud of her for being the instigator of pushing DWTS socials forward.”

Alan Bersten

Alan Bersten/ Instagram 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer, Alan Bersten.

Season 33 Partner: Ilona Maher

Instagram: @alanbersten

TikTok: @alan.bersten

Prior to his time as a pro on DWTS, Alan Bersten was a finalist on season 10 of SYTYCD. He joined DWTS as a troupe member during season 20 before joining as a pro in season 25. Three seasons later, Bersten won his first mirrorball trophy with his partner, former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

Bersten and his season 33 partner, Maher, have been winning audiences over through their comedic social media content. From doing silly trends to flaunting their partnership, their content has amassed millions of views and made them fan favorites.



Val Chmerkovskiy

Val Chmerkovskiy/ Instagram 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer, Val Chmerkovskiy.

Season 33 Partner: Phaedra Parks

Instagram: @valentin

TikTok: @valorvalentin

Val Chmerkovskiy began appearing on DWTS as early as season 2 when his brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy was a member of the professional cast. In 2011, he joined as a pro and competed against his brother in season 13.

Twenty seasons later, Chmerkovskiy has won three mirrorball trophies: in 2015 with actress Rumer Willis, in 2016 with Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez and in 2023 with actress Xochitl Gomez.

Gleb Savchenko

Gleb Savchenko/ Instagram 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer, Gleb Savchenko.

Season 33 Partner: Brooks Nader

Instagram: @glebsavchenkoofficial

TikTok: @glebsavchenkoofficial

Gleb Savchenko joined the series as a pro in season 16, followed by one season as a troupe dancer. He then took a few years off before returning as a pro in season 23. During season 33, he and his partner, Brooks Nader, sparked romance rumors throughout the season — leaving fans to wonder if it was a showmance or real. One week after they were eliminated, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they had split — following Nader’s TikTok in which she wrote on the screen, “When he's breaking up with me, but I never knew we were dating.”

Savchenko was married to professional dancer Elena Samodanova for 14 years before they finalized their divorce in November 2020. Together, they have two daughters, Olivia and Zlata.

Witney Carson

Witney Carson/ Instagram 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer, Witney Carson.

Season 33 Partner: Danny Amendola

Instagram: @witneycarson

TikTok: @witneycarsonofficial

After two years as a troupe member, Witney Carson joined DWTS as a pro in season 18. In her second year as a pro, she won the mirrorball trophy with her partner, actor and comedian Alfonso Ribiero, who has since become a host of DWTS. Carson received an Emmy Award nomination that season for outstanding choreography.

The professional dancer married her high school boyfriend, Carson McAllister, on New Year’s Day in 2016. The wedding took place in Salt Lake City, with some of her fellow DWTS castmates standing by her side as bridesmaids. Carson and McAllister welcomed their first son, Kevin Leo, in 2021, followed by Jet Carson in 2023.

Sasha Farber

Sasha Farber/ Instagram 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer, Sasha Farber.

Season 33 Partner: Jenn Tran

Instagram: @sashafarber1

TikTok: @sashafarber

Sasha Farber got his start with the franchise on the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars. In 2013, he became a troupe member of the American series, before becoming a pro in 2017 when he was partnered with Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi.

In 2016, Farber proposed to his girlfriend and fellow pro, Emma Slater, during a live taping of the show. They tied the knot in 2018 before splitting in 2022. Farber has since sparked relationship rumors with his season 33 celebrity partner, former The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran.

Emma Slater

Emma Slater/ Instagram 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer, Emma Slater.

Season 33 Partner: Reginald VelJohnson

Instagram: @theemmaslater

TikTok: @emmaslaterofficial

Slater joined the DWTS cast in 2012 as a troupe member before becoming a season 17 pro in 2013, where she was partnered with comedian Bill Engvall. Four years later, Slater won her first mirrorball trophy alongside NFL player Rashad Jennings.

Ezra Sosa

Ezra Sosa/ Instagram 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer, Ezra Sosa.

Season 33 Partner: Anna Delvey

Instagram: @ezra.sosa

TikTok: @ezrasosa

After three years as a troupe member, Sosa’s dreams came true when he became a pro in 2024 for season 33. He shared in a video on Instagram, “It has been three years in the making. To say the least, I’m shocked. Most importantly, I’m just honored and grateful and thanks to literally every single person that has supported me to get here.”

Sosa was partnered with Anna Delvey, and though they were eliminated during week two, their partnership left a lasting impression on audiences. After DWTS host Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she would take from the show following her elimination, she responded, “Nothing.” Sosa, however, spun the negativity into comedy in person and online: he showed off Delvey’s bedazzled ankle monitor on TikTok, shared his “nothing” tattoo with his castmates and dressed as Delvey for Halloween.

Pasha Pashkov

Pasha Pashkov/ Instagram 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer, Pasha Pashkov.

Season 33 Partner: Tori Spelling

Instagram: @pashapashkov

TikTok: @pashapashkov86

Before joining DWTS as a pro in 2018, Pasha Pashkov appeared on season 2 of World of Dance with his wife and fellow DWTS pro, Daniella Karagach, whom he met and became dance partners with in 2009. Pashkov and Karagach got engaged on Jan. 1, 2013, and married on July 18, 2014, in New Jersey. They welcomed a daughter, Nikita Sofia, in 2023.

Daniella Karagach

Daniella Karagach/ Instagram 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer, Daniella Karagach.

Season 33 Partner: Dwight Howard

Instagram: @daniellakaragach

TikTok: @daniellakaragach

Karagach joined the show in 2018 alongside her husband, Pashkov. However, she was a troupe member before being promoted in 2020, in which she was partnered with rapper Nelly. One year later, she won her first mirrorball trophy with basketball player Iman Shumpert. That season, Karagach’s choreography led to an Emmy Award nomination for outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming.

Britt Stewart

Britt Stewart/ Instagram 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer, Britt Stewart.

Season 33 Partner: Eric Roberts

Instagram: @brittbenae

TikTok: @brittbenae

Britt Stewart joined DWTS as a troupe member in 2016 and made history as the show's first Black female professional dancer when she became a pro during season 29 in 2020. Stewart was no stranger to dancing on camera, though — she began her career as a principal dancer in all of the High School Musical movies, danced with Katy Perry on her Prismatic World Tour (and in the 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show) and starred in Disney Channel’s 2013 Teen Beach Movie.

In 2022, Stewart was paired with actor Daniel Durant. Though they were eliminated right before the finals, they fell in love after leaving the show and got engaged on Christmas Day the following year.

Brandon Armstrong

Brandon Armstrong/ Instagram 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer, Brandon Armstrong.

Season 33 Partner: Chandler Kinney

Instagram: @brandonarmstrong

TikTok: @brandonarmstrongg

Brandon Armstrong joined DWTS as a troupe member in season 24 before he became a season 27 pro in 2018. He has been dancing since he was 12 and trained with DWTS alum Mark Ballas.

Armstrong met his wife, Brylee, after seeing her on a dating app and messaging her on Instagram. The couple got engaged in March 2022 before they tied the knot on July 30, 2022, in Utah.

