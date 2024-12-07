Where did Taylor Swift tickets cost the most? See which city cracked $3,000 per seat

Swifties were spending a lot at the moment when they were getting tickets to the Eras Tour.

Victory Live, a live event ticketing technology company, released a report comparing the average ticket prices for each of Taylor Swift's tour stops. For example, when the tour went live in Glendale, Arizona, before anyone knew the magnitude and magic of the show, the average price was $529.

Here are the Top 10 most expensive locations:

Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium): $3,071 Miami (Hard Rock Stadium): $2,578 Vancouver, Canada (BC Place Stadium): $2,952 Toronto (Rogers Centre): $2,304 East Rutherford, New Jersey (MetLife Stadium): $2,130 New Orleans (Caesars Superdome): $2,023 Cincinnati (Paycor Stadium): $1,808 Chicago (Soldier Field): $1,786 Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field): $1,720 Santa Clara, California (Levi's Stadium): $1,640

Vivid Seats, a resale site for tickets, also released data about the epic tour of friendship bracelets and shimmering outfits.

The highest spikes in ticket searches on the platform followed major news like when "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" was released on July 7, 2023 — a 94% bump in searches — or after the singer appeared at her first Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023 — a 108% bump. The site says the highest surge in searches occured after the "Tortured Poets" album release on April 19 with a 113% increase.

The tour is almost over, with two performances left Saturday and Sunday nights in Vancouver.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: See where tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour cost over $3,000 a seat