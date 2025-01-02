Where do The Traitors sleep? All the secrets you don’t see on TV

Behind the scenes of The Traitors as it returned to BBC this week.

Here are some of the things you don't see on The Traitors.

Perhaps, you are thinking of applying for The Traitors series four or a huge fan of the BBC show.

It's the reality series that everyone is talking about and The Traitors got off to its best start yet after the jaw-dropping series two finale that saw Harry steal the £95k from friend Mollie.

This year, The Traitors line-up includes a priest and an ex-soldier but filming for the show took place last July and all the secrets of the new series are kept tightly under wraps.

Where do The Traitors sleep?

Ardross Castle is the location for The Traitors but none of the contestants stay overnight. (Studio Lambert)

One of the big questions everyone wants to know is where do The Traitors' contestants sleep?

The Traitors is filmed at the 19th century Baronial-style Ardross Castle, located in the north of Inverness in the Scottish highlands. It is surrounded by stunning gardens and more than 100 acres of parkland on the banks of the River Alness.

Despite the magnificent scenery and shooting some of the scenes in some of the bedrooms, the contestants do not sleep at Ardross Castle. On Ardoss Castle's official website under the TV & filming section, it stated: "There is a range of accommodation in the local area and Inverness."

No phones are allowed during filming the series, plus the contestants are kept separate from each other in the evenings to ensure the game play is authentic and isn't spoiled.

The Traitors' 2024 contestants. (Studio Lambert)

In fact, fans of the show aren't able to visit the location either but the castle is available for hire as a corporate away day or for a spectacular wedding venue with 120 guests.

There are many international versions of the show and the US also is filmed at the same Scottish castle. The host Alan Cummings revealed the celebrities on the US version sleep at Inverness airport hotel.

He told The Daily Beast in 2023: "Spoiler alert: None of us stayed in the castle. None of us. They all stayed in the airport hotel in the Inverness airport. How glamorous—you come to Scotland, and you stay in the Inverness airport hotel."

The US host added: "And I stayed in a little house in Inverness. But I had a room in the castle where I would get made up and dressed. It had a huge bed in it. So I did actually sleep quite often, but not overnight."

Support behind the scenes

Claudia Winkleman filming in The Traitors' library. (Studio Lambert)

Behind the scenes of the reality show show, there is a lot of support for the contestants. The stakes are high in the game which revolves around lying, backstabbing and loyalty. Filming days are long and naturally it can take its toll on the contestants taking part.

However, The Traitors series one finalist Wilf — who lost at the final hurdle — praised the well-being team and Claudia Winkleman for their guidance during his experience.

"Luckily the well-being team and their psychs and stuff are really quite good," he told Yahoo in December 2023. "They have got your back. And even Claudia, there's a time where you can see it on the episode where I got rid of Amanda. I just break down to Claudia. She was really supportive as well because it's a hard show. I thought it would be so much easier."

Breakfast scene

At breakfast, stars find out who has been murdered on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

One of the most iconic scenes of the show sees the contestants head to breakfast where they find out who has been murdered by The Traitors. It's a great opportunity for the Faithfuls to try and work out who might be The Traitors from any of their reactions.

Breakfast is laid out in front of the stars taking part in the show, however, they don't always eat it. But who can blame the contestants if some of them are feeling too nervous to eat? Last year's Faithful Ivan however complained the breakfast was "not very nice" in a post on social media.

I'm sorry guys, it's time to come clean and leak something shocking about #TheTraitors. It pains me to tell you, but that breakfast is REALLY DRY AND NOT VERY NICE pic.twitter.com/aQUcr2khJ7 — Ivan Brett (@IvanBrett) January 4, 2024

Ivan wrote on X: "I'm sorry guys, it's time to come clean and leak something shocking about #TheTraitors. It pains me to tell you, but that breakfast is REALLY DRY AND NOT VERY NICE."

Evie from last year's show added in the comments below the post: "Watch me still eat it though!!! the stress eating is real."

Faithful John McManus, from the first series, previously lifted the lid on how the contestants also get fed before leaving their hotel in the morning. He told The Sun: "We get breakfast served to our rooms in the hotel, before the on-screen breakfast!"

Do The Traitors contestants get paid?

There is £120,000 up for grabs on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Another big talking point is whether The Traitors' contestants are paid? When filling out The Traitors application, there is no mention of money. One of the winners from the first series, Aran Evans, previously said contestants don't get paid for their appearance.

He said on YouTube: "They don't technically pay you, they subsidise what you would have got for work with the show, it's roughly like £100 a day. It's not that much... But it's definitely worth it."

Although there isn't an salary for filming the reality show, there is £120,000 up for grabs in the prize pot.

Going on The Traitors is all about the experience — and trying to win that final prize money.

The Traitors continues on BBC at 8pm on Thursday.