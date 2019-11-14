Where do you stand in the Don Cherry controversy?

This week, one of Canada’s most notable television personalities, Don Cherry, was removed from his position on Hockey Night in Canada.

The firing came after Cherry went on a rant Saturday night about “you people” in Canada not buying poppies.

Who is Don Cherry?

The 85-year-old is a longtime hockey broadcaster in Canada, known for the Coach’s Corner segment with Ron MacLean on Hockey Night in Canada.

Cherry coached the Boston Bruins in the 1970s, going on to coach the Colorado Rockies. When the Rockies did not qualify for the 1980 Stanley Cup playoffs, Cherry was hired by CBC as a studio analyst, later becoming a full-time commentator in 1981.

Coach’s Corner was developed due to Cherry’s lively and passionate commentating style.

The now ex-broadcaster has made several controversial statements in his career. Just last year, Cherry faced significant backlash for denying climate change, saying people who do are “cuckaloos.” Back in 2003, Cherry got into a debate with MacLean about Canada not joining the Iraq war, apologizing to the U.S. on behalf of Canadians, which resulted in significant criticism from viewers.

He also faced backlash in 2013 for saying that female reporters shouldn’t be allowed in NHL dressing rooms.

"I remember the first time it happened to me," Cherry said. "Guys are walking around naked and I hear this woman's voice. I turn around and she's asking me about the power play. I say, 'Let's go outside.' She said, 'I'm not embarrassed.' I said, 'I am.'"

What happened on Saturday night?

On a Coach’s Corner segment on Saturday, Cherry made a controversial statement about buying poppies for Remembrance Day.

"You people...you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that," Cherry said. "These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price."

Co-host MacLean was quickly criticized, as well, for not denouncing Cherry’s comments when they were said on the segment.

On Monday, Sportsnet released a statement confirming that Cherry will no longer be working with the broadcaster, as a result of his on-air comments.

MacLean released a statement on the same day, apologizing for the broadcast on Saturday and condemning Cherry’s “hurtful and prejudiced” comments.

I want to sincerely apologize to our viewers and Canadians. During last night's broadcast, Don made comments that were hurtful and prejudiced and I wish I had handled myself differently. It was a divisive moment and I am truly upset with myself for allowing it. (1/2) — Ron MacLean (@RonMacLeanHTH) November 10, 2019

I have worked with Don for 30 years, and we both love hockey. But last night, I know we failed you. I see hockey as part of what unites us. I have the honour of travelling across our country to celebrate Canada's game, and our diversity is one of our country's greatest strengths. — Ron MacLean (@RonMacLeanHTH) November 10, 2019

How has Don Cherry responded?

Cherry has not apologized for his Coach’s Corner rant, instead he stood by his comments.

"I know what I said and I meant it. Still do. Everybody in Canada should wear a poppy to honour our fallen soldiers," Cherry told The Canadian Press.

"I did not say minorities, I did not say immigrants. If you watch Coach's Corner, I did not say that. I said 'everybody.' And I said 'you people’...Irish, Scotch, anybody that's newcomers to Canada, and they should wear a poppy to honour our dead from the past, whether they're Scotch or Irish or English, or where they come from."

The now ex-broadcaster also appeared on Fox News to clarify what he meant by his Saturday comments.

“If I had been smart and protected myself — I should’ve said everybody should be wearing a poppy...it’s the two words, ‘you people,’ as you know people are very sensitive like that. They got me,” Cherry told Tucker Carlson in the interview.

He also explained to CityNews’ Adrian Ghobrial that by “you people” he really meant “everybody.”

“I said the wrong thing...everybody, that’s what a meant,” Cherry said. “It was the next day that they talked about it and the whole deal. So, that’s the way people want to take it, there’s nothing I can do about it.”