Where does Trump's VP pick JD Vance stand on political issues?
ABC15 political reporter Ben Brown is taking a look at where Donald Trump's VP pick JD Vance stands on political issues.
The Democrat spoke of her Senate colleague, Trump's vice presidential pick, in an appearance on "The Late Show."
The Florida governor's speech at the Republican National Convention was marked by one strange tendency.
The error prompted laughter among the MSNBC panel.
NEW YORK (AP) — Farm equipment maker John Deere says it will no longer sponsor “social or cultural awareness” events, becoming the latest major U.S. company to distance itself from diversity and inclusion measures after being targeted by conservative backlash.
A few people appeared to offer a hand to the recently disbarred lawyer.
"As your northern border country whose political scene is a mess, this is my takeaway: I was truly shocked and saddened by the amount of celebration."
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) invoked first lady Jill Biden, a rare target for GOP attacks, during her speech at this week’s Republican convention. Sanders, who briefly served as former President Trump’s press secretary, recounted taking her son to work one day while serving in the White House. She compared her experience to that…
Precious little is publicly known about the medical treatment that Donald Trump has received since a gunman injured the former president in an assassination attempt over the weekend. But one man in the know is Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Trump’s former White House physician.In an interview Monday, Jackson said Trump was missing “a little bit at the top” of his ear in the wake of the shooting. “I went up and dressed his ear this morning,” Jackson told right-wing media figure Benny Johnson. The whi
The odd couple, who discussed the attempt on Donald Trump's life and President Joe Biden's economy, reunited on "The Daily Show" for the first time in 10 years.
The former president has "not provided any medical updates or information, neither has the hospital that treated him," the former GOP grandee noted.
Pirates tried to take control of a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden, leading the USS Mason to respond. Then, the missiles came flying in.
Mr Musk wants to move his two high-profile firms from California to Texas over controversial new law.
Rudy Giuliani crashed into a row of chairs and then tumbled to the floor of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, dislodging a cherry-red Donald Trump sign from the seat as he went down.The disgraced attorney, former mayor of New York City, and fervent Trump supporter, was holding an Osmo camera and continued filming after bystanders pulled him to his feet. The Trump ally has been live streaming the convention for his Rudy Giuliani Show since the RNC kicked off in Milwaukee on Monday.It
David Frum says JD Vance used to write for him on a publication called FrumForum under a pseudonym. Frum talks about how Vance’s views have changed on policy and what he could do to the Republican party.
“She’s way more famous than any of us up here,” said the CNN commentator, describing it as a “bunker buster” address.
A new polling memo has oiled the gears of a drive by top Democrats to drop President Joe Biden as party nominee ahead of the November election.Put together by BlueLabs Analytics, the document shows that alternative candidates currently have an average three-point lead on the president, and it has been widely circulated among officials behind efforts to push him out, Politico reported.Results come from interviews with more than 15,000 voters in seven battleground states including Pennsylvania, wh
Former President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said Tuesday he would like “veto power” over staffing decisions in a hypothetical second Trump administration. “I don’t want to pick a single person for a position of power. All I want to do is block the guys that would be a disaster,” Trump Jr. said in…
Russia has installed several air defense systems to protect Putin's Valdai Palace — which is causing problems elsewhere, according to reports.
During a call with House Democrats, President Biden lashed out at Congressman Jason Crow after the Colorado Democrat bluntly told him that voters are concerned about his vigor and strength, especially as it is perceived on the world stage.
The New York Democrat reacted after the former GOP presidential candidate delivered a "message to Gen Z" at the RNC.