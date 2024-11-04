Where is Donald Trump today? Monday schedule includes stops in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan

Monday is Election Day eve, and the presidential candidates are not done making their final plea to voters.

Donald Trump is planning to host a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina Monday morning. Then, he is headed to Pennsylvania for two rallies, one in Pittsburgh and one in Reading, about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Trump is scheduled to close out the day with a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Running mate JD Vance's Monday schedule is also jam-packed with swing state stops planned for La Crosse, Wisconsin; Flint, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has a few campaign stops planned in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state, according to a media advisory. Her campaign says she will be accompanied by celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

Election 2024 live updates: Trump, Harris make final pitch before Election Day; new polls

Catch up on top presidential election headlines from the weekend

The final polls ahead of Election Day continue to show a close race between Trump and Harris.

In a viral moment Friday, Trump complained about his microphone not working and suggested he would not pay the contractor.

Trump also visited Virginia Saturday, considered a long-shot state for the Republican presidential candidate.

After Harris appeared on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," Trump was given on-air time to directly address viewers during Sunday's NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race, reportedly for the network to fulfill the Federal Communications Commission equal time rule, according to CNN and The Hollywood Reporter.

Trump said at a Sunday rally if he returns to the White House, "it'll be nasty a little bit at times and maybe at the beginning in particular. But it’s going to be something.”

Contributing: Eric Lagatta, Emily DeLetter and Maureen Groppe

Kinsey Crowley is a trending news reporter at USA TODAY. Reach her at kcrowley@gannett.com, and follow her on X and TikTok @kinseycrowley.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where is Trump today? See Monday campaign schedule, recent news