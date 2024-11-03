Where is Kamala Harris today? See Sunday's schedule, latest news on 2024 election

With only 48 hours remaining in the race for the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail on Sunday ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

Opinion polls show a tight race between Harris and Trump in Michigan and other battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

More than 75 million people have already voted through in-person early voting and mail-in ballots, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab on Saturday.

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reacts next to Maya Rudolph as she makes an appearance on Saturday Night Live in Manhattan, New York on November 2, 2024.

After campaigning in North Carolina on Saturday, Harris made an unexpected trip to New York to appear on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

“It was fun,” she told reporters on the tarmac before flying to Michigan for another round of rallies ahead of Election Day.

On Sunday, the vice president will attend a service and deliver remarks at a Black church in Detroit, visit a local barbershop in Pontiac, and hold a rally at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

Trump is expected to hold rallies in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Kinston, North Carolina and Macon, Georgia.

People pose for a picture in front a Kamala Harris-Tim Walz poster in Charlotte, North Carolina on November 2, 2024.

More: How do I vote in the 2024 election? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff return to the Atlanta metro area for a series of Get Out The Vote events on Sunday, including a rally with musical performances by Jon Bon Jovi, The War and Treaty and Michael Stipe. According to the campaign, Walz will head to Gastonia, North Carolina later in the evening.

On Monday, Harris will wrap up the campaign in Pennsylvania by holding rallies in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, followed by a concert in Allentown featuring rapper Fat Joe and a performance by Frankie Negron, both of whom have Puerto Rican heritage. Campaign officials say the rally aims to mobilize the Latino community in the Keystone State to get out and vote.

The governor and his wife, Gwen Walz, will campaign in Wisconsin and Michigan on Monday, and on Tuesday, they’ll visit Pennsylvania before heading to Washington, D.C.

On Nov. 5, the Harris-Walz campaign confirmed it will host its election night event at Howard University in Washington, D.C., Harris’ alma mater.

Trump’s campaign will host an election night watch party at a convention center in West Palm Beach, Florida but has not announced the former president’s election night plans, according to the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida network.

In 2020, Trump declared himself the winner in the early morning hours after Election Day, three days before the first television networks made a call. He ultimately lost to his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. He has never accepted the result and continues to falsely claim that it was stolen from him through widespread fraud.

Contributors: Camille Caldera, Antonio Fins, John Fritze, Bart Jansen, Chris Jordan, Janet Loehrke, Taijuan Moorman, Rebecca Morin, James Powel, Mike Snider, Naledi Ushe and Sam Woodward; USA TODAY Networks and Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamala Harris schedule Sunday: A look at campaign schedule