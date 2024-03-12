Where Kansas City Chiefs stand on Day 2 of NFL’s open-negotiation period

The Kansas City Chiefs had a mostly quiet start to the open free agency negotiation period, mainly because they completed their major work last week.

KC signed defensive tackle Chris Jones — considered the top NFL free agent available — to a long-term contract Saturday. The team made the deal official Monday, with general manager Brett Veach saying Jones “earned every bit of this record-breaking contract.”

Understandably, that move has limited some of KC’s other efforts. The Chiefs didn’t have much in the way of transactions Monday, even as other teams made significant deals; KC brought back long-snapper James Winchester while also offering tenders to a few exclusive-rights free agents with no option but to sign those deals with the team.

Will Tuesday be more eventful? The Chiefs could still trade cornerback L’Jarius Sneed soon, as he should be a highly sought-after piece following a standout season. KC, which designated Sneed with the franchise tag, could not only use draft compensation in return but also could be helped by clearing Sneed’s $19 million off the books.

A reminder: Any free-agent deals announced Tuesday can’t become official until the NFL’s calendar year begins Wednesday.

Our Sam McDowell wrote Monday about what he believed the Chiefs should do with each of their unrestricted free agents.

Here’s a quick recap of what took place Monday related to the Chiefs:

KC officially announced it had re-signed Jones

The CEO is staying home. pic.twitter.com/2EAKyEhxCY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 11, 2024

Jones, who will turn 30 in July, was the unquestioned leader of the Chiefs’ defense last season. He earned first-team All-Pro honors with a 10 1/2-sack season.

In a video posted to the Chiefs’ X (formerly Twitter) account, Jones shared his excitement following the deal.

Story continues

“We’ve got five more years of greatness,” Jones said in the video. “I will be retiring a Chief. This is everything we dreamed about, talked about. Now it’s more Super Bowl rings, man. Let’s go.”

Tommy Townsend agreed to a deal with the Houston Texans

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the contract, saying it will be a two-year, $6 million pact.

Townsend, 27, spent his previous four seasons with the Chiefs, which included a first-team All-Pro campaign in 2022.

KC seemed to hint at Townsend’s looming departure last month when it signed punter and former 2022 sixth-round pick Matt Araiza.

The Chiefs agreed to terms with Winchester

A source familiar with the situation confirmed the transaction to The Star.

Guard Nick Allegretti joined the Washington Commanders

The Star confirmed Allegretti agreed to a three-year deal with his new team.

Allegretti, a backup most of the season before starting at left guard in Super Bowl LVIII, spent his previous five NFL seasons with KC after the Chiefs selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.

KC gave exclusive rights tenders to five players

KC offered tenders to linebackers Cole Christiansen and Jack Cochrane, guard Mike Caliendo, defensive end Malik Herring and cornerback Nazeeh Johnson.

The moves are procedural. Exclusive rights free agents — players with three or fewer accrued seasons and expiring contracts — must sign with their current team if they are offered a tender. Those deals are one-year contracts at the league minimum salary, based on each player’s experience.