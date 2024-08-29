'Where are your kids'? Milwaukee Police Chief urges community to address youth crime
Chief Jeffrey Norman wrote an open letter calling on the community to step up to the plate to address youth violence
Toronto police officer Stacy Clarke has been handed a two-year demotion to the rank of inspector for her part in what disciplinary hearing officer Robin McElary-Downer called a "cheating scheme" in a Wednesday police act tribunal decision. "I found there is sufficient and tangible evidence in front of me that finds [Clarke's] actions amply illustrated abuse of position and abuse of power," McElary-Downer said. "This makes her an unsuitable candidate to be automatically reinstated to the rank of
Wilson strangled Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz within hours of each other in October 2019
Nathaniel Radimak, who went on a 'reign of terror' smashing cars with a pipe, has been released from prison.
A suspect in the murder of a Toronto-area woman whose burned remains were found earlier this month has fled Canada, police said Thursday, adding an international dimension to the weeks-long investigation.
Richard Cornelius faces new charges in connection with the brutal assault and death of Austin Turner
For Ethan Katz and Savannah Roberts, the evening of June 15 was already stressful. They had gone to a Pittsburgh hospital seeking treatment for Ari, one of their six-week-old twin sons, who had a mysterious injury. Then they got an emergency call that turned their world upside down.
NEW YORK (AP) — Police in the suburbs of New York City made the first arrest under a new local law banning face masks, officials announced Tuesday.
MONTREAL — Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday.
A criminal court on the neighbouring island of Samui found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 30, guilty of the premeditated murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, whose body was cut up and concealed by the accused, a court statement said. Daniel Sancho is the son of Rodolfo Sancho, who starred in "El Ministerio del Tiempo" (The Ministry of Time) and actress Silvia Bronchalo.
A hearing today is set to determine whether the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be moved out of Latah County, a location his attorneys argued would be unable to provide an unbiased jury for the long-awaited anticipated trial.
Anas Al Mustafa, 43, has been convicted of assisting unlawful migration by trafficking seven people in a specially-adapted van to the UK.
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman who went missing earlier this month, York Regional Police said Wednesday.
Calgary police have laid a murder charge against a former member of a Regina street gang who has killed before. Michael Douglas Keepness, 37, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Shakiel Ahkeem Bennett, 27, who was killed in July 2022.Bennett was shot in what police called a "targeted attack" in the northeast community of Falconridge.Court records show that Keepness was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaugher in a 2007 attack on three teenagers, one of wh
Michigan family says a mother knew her son was driving at 100-mph speeds months before he killed their son. They want her charged now.
Stephanie and Daniel Menard were last seen at their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, local police said
Six men from Florida were arrested after their getaway van crashed.
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for shooting and wounding her ex-girlfriend and killing the ex-girlfriend's new love interest.
The Edmonton Corn Maze closed Wednesday, after someone was fatally stabbed at the attraction Tuesday evening.Parkland RCMP were called about a stabbing at the corn maze near Spruce Grove, Alta., a city about 30 kilometres west of Edmonton, shortly after 7 p.m. MT, police said in a news release.The release offered little information about what transpired, but it said responding officers found an adult dead when they arrived. Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, an RCMP spokesperson, confirmed to CBC News Wednesd
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — An inmate whose escape from a Kansas prison hidden in a dog crate became the subject of a book and TV movie has died behind bars.
Ivan Rossomakhin, 29, was to serve 23 years in prison after committing another murder in 2023, but was released on August 19 to fight in Ukraine.