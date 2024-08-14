Where Are Laci Peterson's Parents Now? A Look at Her Mom Sharon and Dad Dennis Rocha's Lives After Her Murder

Over 20 years after Laci Peterson disappeared, her parents continue to believe in her husband, Scott Peterson’s, guilt

Tony Avelar-Pool/Getty ; Netflix ; Arleen Ng-Pool/Getty Sharon Rocha at the San Mateo Court House for the sentencing phase of the Scott Peterson trial December 8, 2004; Laci Peterson in a photo from 'American Murder: Laci Peterson'. ; Dennis Rocha enters the San Mateo County Superior Courthouse on November 2, 2004 in Redwood City, California.

Laci Peterson’s mom, Sharon Rocha, last spoke to her daughter the day before she went missing — and her family is still recovering over two decades later.

Laci disappeared the day before Christmas in 2002 when she was eight months pregnant. Four months later, her body and that of her unborn child, Conner, were found in the San Francisco Bay in April 2003. That same month, Laci’s husband, Scott Peterson, was arrested, and in November 2004, he was convicted of first-degree murder of Laci and second-degree murder of Conner.

Sharon testified in the initial trial and was joined by her son Brent and Dennis’ daughter from a previous relationship, Amy, at Scott’s resentencing in December 2021.

"You betrayed her, your son and everyone else," Sharon told Scott directly as she faced him during the hearing. "You ended two beautiful souls."

Now, three years after Scott’s sentence was changed from death row to life in prison, his case has been taken up by the Los Angeles Innocence Project and the saga will be chronicled in Netflix’s docuseries American Murder: Laci Peterson.

Two decades after Scott’s sentencing, here’s everything to know about where Laci Peterson’s family is now.

Sharon and Dennis welcomed Laci in 1975 and divorced 2 years later

Bob Pepping-Pool/Getty Dennis Rocha and Sharon Rocha enter the San Mateo County Courthouse to attend the capital murder trial of Scott Peterson August 11, 2004 in Redwood City, California.

Laci was born to her parents, Sharon and Dennis Rocha, on May 4, 1975, as the younger of two children. Her older brother, Brent, was born in 1971. Dennis was also a father to Amy Rocha, who he welcomed in a separate relationship.

Sharon and Dennis had met in high school and owned a dairy farm together in Escalon, Calif. When Laci was a baby, her parents split, and Sharon moved with Laci and Brent to Modesto, Calif., but the children still regularly visited their father.

"I always knew she was going to be a good, happy baby," Sharon told The Modesto Bee in December 2002. "Within a few days, she was sleeping through the night. When I would go get her out of her crib, she would always wake up with a smile on her face. All her life, she has been a happy person."

Sharon met her longtime partner, Ron Grantski, when Laci was 2 years old. While Laci maintained a close relationship with her father, Grantski also stepped into a paternal role and was by Sharon’s side during the 2004 trial. He died in 2018 and was buried next to Laci and Conner, per The Modesto Bee.

Sharon’s first impression of Scott was wary

Modesto Police Dept/ZUMAPRESS.com Images from the court case of Scott Peterson convicted for killing his wife and their unborn child.

Laci first introduced Sharon to Scott soon after she began dating him in 1994 while she was a student at California Polytechnic State University. Sharon recalled to The Modesto Bee a phone call in which Laci told Sharon she was convinced she’d found the man she’d marry before they even went on a date.

When Sharon drove down to meet them at the restaurant where they met, she was surprised to be greeted by a bouquet of roses — a dozen red for Laci and a dozen white for Sharon — placed there by Scott. However, as she shared in the trailer for American Murder: Laci Peterson, she was soon wary.

“Laci was telling me all these things about Scott,” Sharon said. “And I remember saying, as her mother, ‘I hope he’s not filling her with crap.' "

Since then, Sharon said she’s “learned to go with my gut feeling.”

Laci's parents helped with the search after she disappeared

Netflix Laci Peterson and Sharon Rocha in 'American Murder'

On Dec. 23, 2002, Sharon spoke to her daughter for the last time. The following day, Laci disappeared. What followed was a manhunt that lasted several months until Laci and Conner’s bodies were found in April 2003.

Four weeks after Laci’s disappearance, Dennis told The Modesto Bee that he was living “every parent’s nightmare” and was purposely staying out of the media’s attention because he “shows [his] emotions” and was worried he would say something that would affect the case. He also threw suspicion on Scott, sharing that he believed his daughter’s husband to be lying since he was caught having an affair.

"He was questioned early on, and he said 'no,’ ” Dennis told the outlet, referring to Scott’s original denial that he had an affair. “Then it came out he had one. It showed he lied.”

Shortly after Laci and Conner’s bodies were found, Scott was arrested.

Sharon testified during Scott’s trial, sharing that when she heard the news of Laci’s disappearance, she ran to East La Loma park in Modesto, where Laci and Scott lived, desperately trying to look for her daughter and screaming her name, per The Modesto Bee.

She said she saw Scott about “20-30 feet” away, but when she called his name, Sharon recalled that Scott never acknowledged her. Later, while at Laci and Scott’s house, Sharon said she observed Scott standing alone in the driveway.

"I was walking up to give him a hug," Sharon said. "I felt all upset. His family wasn't here, and I wanted to console him myself, but I was never able to do that. He kept kind of angling away from me."

On Nov. 12, 2004, Scott was sentenced to death after being convicted of both murders.

Sharon spoke out in a rare interview about how it was “very hard” to suspect Scott at first

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Sharon Rocha during a press conference in Modesto on April 21, 2003.

In 2017, Sharon sat down for a two-hour ABC special, Truth and Lies: The Murder of Laci Peterson, where she shared that it was “very hard” to believe Scott could murder her daughter after having a close relationship with him during his marriage to Laci.

“I mean, it’s not like this is a total stranger that you might be suspecting,” she said. “This is somebody that’s been a member of your family for several years now, and it’s really, you know, the back and forth and the guilt about feeling this way, and how it may have an effect on the relationship with my daughter if I’m wrong.”

Sharon continued, “That’s the last person you want to think had anything to do with the disappearance of your daughter — her husband. The person that was a member of your family, somebody that you loved and cared about, and thought he felt the same way about your daughter. And knowing how she felt about him.”

Dennis died in 2018

Debbie Noda-Pool/Getty Dennis Rocha leaves the San Mateo County Courthouse for the afternoon session break on day 1 of the Scott Peterson trial on June 1, 2004 in Redwood City, California.

In 2018, both Laci’s father, Dennis, and stepfather, Grantski, died. Dennis was on good terms with Sharon and Grantski, even praising the latter at his funeral service in April 2018.

“Laci loved her dad, and now they will be together again,” Sharon told The Modesto Bee days after Dennis’ death on Dec. 9, 2018, at 72 years old.

While Dennis was more private during Scott’s trial, he attended when he was able and cried when the graphic photos of Laci and Conner’s remains were shown to the jury.

“He was a very kind and loving-type person,” Brent said of his father. “He was always very affectionate and loving toward us.”

Sharon accused Scott of betraying Laci at his resentencing

Frederic Larson-Pool/Getty Sharon Rocha enters the San Mateo Court House for the sentencing phase of the Scott Peterson trial on December 8, 2004 in Redwood City, California.

In 2021, Scott’s sentence was changed from death row to life in prison without parole. Laci’s family confronted Scott in court again at his hearing, not sparing any words as they looked him in the eye and told him how they felt nearly 20 years after Laci’s disappearance.

"Nineteen years, and there's not a day that goes by that I don't think about my sister," Laci’s sister Amy said. Brent added, "There are no words able to express the pain associated with not being able to experience life together."

Sharon recalled the last time she saw her daughter when Laci allegedly told her that Scott had no interest in feeling Laci’s pregnant belly when their baby kicked.

"All the while we were there that evening you were already planning her murder," Sharon said to Scott. "That evening was the last time I saw my daughter alive."

"Two things will never change," she told Scott. "Laci and Conner will always be dead and you will always be their murderer."

Laci's family felt "relief" after Scott was denied a new trial in 2022

Jeff Chiu/AP Scott Peterson during a hearing at the San Mateo County Superior Court in 2022

Shortly after his resentencing, Scott's lawyers pursued a new trial for the convicted murderer, alleging that a juror in the case lied about denying being a victim of a crime before. However, in December 2022, a judge ruled that the juror's misstatements were honest mistakes and denied Scott the trial.

A source who is close in contact with Laci's family told PEOPLE that the ruling was a "tremendous relief."

"This is the best news we could've gotten," they said. "It really felt like next year was going to be very difficult, reliving the whole thing yet again. Now that's not going to happen. This was the best Christmas gift ever."

Sharon is making an appearance in the Netflix documentary about Laci's murder

Richard Koci Hernandez-Pool/Getty Sharon Rocha leaves the San Mateo Superior County Courthouse after a delay in the Scott Peterson trial August 18, 2004 in Redwood City, California.

Sharon sat down with Netflix for her first docuseries appearance in August 2024, over 20 years after Laci went missing. Ahead of the show’s release, Sharon spoke with PEOPLE about her continued assuredness of Scott’s guilt, despite his pursuit of a new trial to present evidence of his innocence.

"He is guilty, and that’s it. Bottom line,” she said. “Something I’ve never said publicly was how Scott — who would never take a polygraph test — never actually denied killing Laci to me. The one statement he said to me was, ‘I didn’t hurt Laci.’ When he was convicted, it was a relief. It wasn’t joyful or a celebration. He was going to prison as he should be.”



