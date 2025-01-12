Where are mandatory evacuation orders for California wildfires? See maps

Editor's note: Click here for the latest details on evacuations for Saturday, Jan. 11.

As wildfires continue to ravage Southern California for the fourth day, mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect Friday afternoon for certain parts of the Los Angeles area.

Firefighters continued to battle multiple deadly wildfires that broke out earlier this week across the region, destroying more than 10,000 homes, businesses, vehicles, and other structures, as of Friday. The official cause of the fires remains under investigation, fire officials said.

So far, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner reported it received notification of 10 fire-related deaths. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the death toll may change when it's safe for teams to conduct house-to-house searches for human remains.

The initial fires − Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Lidia, and Sunset − have burned thousands of acres and continue to spread due to humidity and dry vegetation, authorities said. Before the fires started, the National Weather Service issued its highest alert for extreme fire conditions in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

As of early Friday afternoon, Cal Fire reported the Eaton Fire was at 3% containment, while firefighters had contained 8% of the Palisades Fire, 37% of the Hurst Fire, and 75% containment of the Lidia Fire.

The Kenneth Fire sparked Thursday afternoon in the West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley and was moving south. It was at 35% containment as of Friday morning.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency this week as more than 100,000 people have been forced to flee homes and evacuate the area. President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration on Wednesday.

Here's where evacuation orders are in place for California and how to stay up-to-date on the latest.

Where are evacuation orders in place for the Palisades Fire?

Evacuation orders were in place in Los Angeles County from Malibu to Santa Monica, including Topanga State Park and stretching into the city as far south as Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, as of about 2:30 p.m. PT Friday, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation warnings were in place north, west and just southeast of those areas.

Per the the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department: all evacuation orders and warning areas for the fire are under curfew from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday, Cal Fire reported.

View an interactive map of Palisades Fire evacuation orders and warnings on the Cal Fire website.

Evacuation orders (red) and warnings (yellow) for the Palisades Fire, as of 3 p.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

Where are evacuation orders in place for the Eaton Fire?

Evacuation orders were in place, as of about 2:50 p.m. PT Friday, for areas near Altadena and Pasadena, Cal Fire reported, particularly the area north of Orange Grove and Rosemead Boulevard, east of Lake Avenue, and west of Michillinda Avenue.

Evacuation warnings were in place for areas just west and south of the area.

View an interactive map of Eaton Fire evacuation orders and warnings on the Cal Fire website.

Why not use ocean water to fight fires? Lack of water is hampering LA fire battle.

Evacuation orders (red) and warnings (yellow) for the Eaton Fire near Pasadena and Altadena, as of 2:55 p.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

Where are evacuation orders in place for the Hurst Fire?

Evacuation orders and warnings for the Hurst fire have been lifted, according to Cal Fire, as of 2:45 p.m. PT

View an interactive map of Hurst Fire evacuation orders and warnings on the Cal Fire website.

Where are evacuation orders in place for the Lidia Fire?

As of about 2:45 p.m. PT Friday, no evacuation orders were in effect in connection to the Lidia Fire.

But Cal Fire reported the Angeles National Forest remained closed through Jan. 15 at midnight.

View an interactive map of Lidia Fire on the Cal Fire website.

What are the evacuation orders in place for the Sunset Fire?

As of Friday, the Sunset Fire was no longer listed as an active incident on Cal Fire's site.

Evacuation orders for the fire were lifted this week.

Where are evacuation orders in place for the Kenneth Fire?

Evacuation orders and warnings had been lifted, as of Friday afternoon, for the Kenneth Fire, affecting both Los Angles and Ventura counties.

View an interactive map of Kenneth Fire evacuation orders and warnings on the Cal Fire website.

The Kenneth Fire burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties is at 35% containment, Cal Fire reported on the evening of Jan. 9, 2025. No evacuation orders remain in effect. But evacuation warnings, in yellow on map, were in effect.

This story has been updated to add new information.

Contributing Thao Nguyen, John Bacon, Jeanine Santucci, Minnah Arshad, James Powel and Greta Cross

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY who covers crime, natural disasters as well as trending news. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Evacuation maps for California fires: Here's where orders are issued