Where are mandatory evacuation orders for California wildfires today? See maps

While areas of Los Angeles County are still under mandatory evacuation orders, Southern California gets a "much-needed" reprieve from fire weather conditions. But, the break will likely be short-lived as "dangerous fire weather conditions" are forecasted to pick back up again the following week, according to the National Weather Service, NWS.

While fire weather conditions are expected to return, NWS Los Angeles wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that it is "confident that we will NOT see a repeat of last week."

Fire conditions during the week of Jan. 6th made conditions favorable enough to spark fires like the Palisades and Eaton Fire in Los Angeles County, according to Cal Fire. The two fires set nearly 38,000 acres ablaze since they started.

According to Cal Fire, together, the fires:

ADVERTISEMENT

Destroyed 8,103 structures

Damaged 1,097 structures

As of Wednesday night, the fires also threaten a total of nearly 50,000 structures.

Structures continue to burn on Jan. 8, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood after a wildfire broke out in Los Angeles County on Jan. 7.

Live updates: Finally 'a much needed break' for wildfire weather concerns in LA

Red flag warning ends

Red flag warnings in Southern California ended on Wednesday at 6 p.m. local time in most of California, according to NWS LA. But areas in Southern California's "windiest" mountains will be under red flag warnings until Thursday, 3 p.m. local time.

While winds have peaked and will continue to lower into this evening, dry conditions and locally gusty winds will linger into Thursday -especially in some mountains. Red Flag Warnings expire at 6pm today for most areas, except those windiest mountains which go thru Thu 3pm #cawx pic.twitter.com/EQG7g7TKLm — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 15, 2025

Active California wildfires

Cal Fire is tracking five active wildfires in Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Bernadino County, according to Cal Fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are the:

Palisades Fire (21% contained)

Eaton Fire (45% contained)

Hurst Fire (98% contained)

Auto Fire (85% contained)

Little Mountain Fire (0% contained)

There are no evacuation orders in place related to the:

Hurst Fire- LA County

Little Mountain Fire- San Bernadino County

Auto Fire- Ventura County

Although the Auto Fire is not fully contained, a post from the Ventura County Fire Department states that "the fire was confined to the river bottom and no structures were threatened."

The Little Mountain Fire was discovered on Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m. local time, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters stopped the fire from growing and are working to contain it, according to the San Bernardino Fire Department via a post on X. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but a man was arrested on two felony charges in relation to the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerning the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, the following areas are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Map of Los Angeles area wildfire locations and evacuation zones

Which areas have mandatory evacuations in place?

Information regarding wildfires is subject to change at a moment's notice.

Officials advise residents to pay attention to alerts and notifications sent out by the county. Residents can also check Cal Fire's website and the official X account belonging to the Los Angeles Fire Department for information regarding the fires.

📢 REMINDER: Official *Alerts & Advisories* are posted here @LAFD.



You'll find conversation, inquiries, safety topics, reposts & #LAFD photo/video sharing @LAFDtalk.



▪️ To Report an Emergency in #LosAngeles: Call or Text 911.

▪️ For Non-Emergency @LACity Services: Call 311. — LAFD 🔥 (@LAFD) January 6, 2024

Palisades Fire

Size: 23,713 acres Containment: 21% County: Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT

Since its discovery on Jan 7th, the fire caused eight civilian fatalities, destroyed 2,747 structures, damaged 484, and threatens over 12,000, according to Cal Fire.

However, Cal Fire estimates it's possible that the Palisades Fire destroyed or damaged around 5,000 structures alone.

All areas under evacuation orders and warnings are under a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The following zones are under a mandatory evacuation order:

Due to an "immediate threat to life," according to Cal Fire, the following areas are under a mandatory evacuation order:

DRY-U026-A

DRY-U026-C

LOS-Q0762

LOS-Q0762-A

LOS-Q0765

LOS-Q0767-A

LOS-Q0767-B

LOS-Q0778-A

LOS-Q0780

LOS-Q0781-A

LOS-Q0782-A

LOS-Q0782-B

LOS-Q0782-C

LOS-Q0798

LOS-Q1118

MAL-C111-A

MAL-C111-B

MAL-C112-B

MTN-U028

RRC-U027-A

RRC-U027-B

RMB-U030-A

RMB-U030-B

RMB-U030-D

RMB-U030-E

SDP-U029

SSM-U010-A

SSM-U010-B

TOP-U001

TOP-U002

TOP-U003

TOP-U004

TOP-U005

TOP-U006

TOP-U007

TOP-U008

TOP-U009

Anyone in the areas listed above must leave immediately as they are "lawfully closed to public access." For an updated list of evacuation orders, please visit Cal Fire's website.

Map of Palisades Fire Evacuation Orders and Warnings

Eaton Fire

Size: 14,117 Acres Containment: 45% County: Los Angeles

Since its discovery on Jan 7th, the fire has caused 16 civilian fatalities, destroyed 5,356 structures, damaged 613 and threatens 37,000, according to Cal Fire.

While areas affected by the Palisades Fire are under curfew, Cal Fire does not have a curfew listed for those affected by the Eaton Fire.

The following zones are under a mandatory evacuation order:

ALD-CALAVERAS

ALD-CANON

ALD-CHANEY

ALD-EASTLOMA

ALD-EATONCANYON

ALD-FARNSWORTH

ALD-GARDEN

ALD-LAUREL

ALD-MEADOWS

ALD-MENDOCINO

ALD-MIDLOTHIAN

ALD-MILLARD

ALD-MOUNTLOWE

ALD-PALM

ALD-RUBIO

ALD-WAPELLO

ALD-WHITEPARK

KIN-KINNELOA-A

LAC-E165-B

LAC-E167

LAC-E168-A

LAC-E183

Anyone in the areas listed above must leave immediately as they are "lawfully closed to public access." For an updated list of evacuation orders, please visit Cal Fire's website.

Map of Eaton Fire Evacuation Orders and Warnings

Strong winds to pick up again

"Critical" fire weather conditions could pick back up on Wednesday, January 22, and remain in effect until Saturday, January 25, as another round of Santa Ana Winds sweeps across Southern California.

If conditions are realized, Southern Californian residents can expect to see the following, according to NWS LA:

Widespread critical fire weather conditions

Downed trees/power lines

Poor air quality

Power outages

During the forecasted time frame, there is a 40% to 60% chance of "hazardous high winds."

On Monday, there is a 60% chance of a red flag warning, which increases to a 70% chance on Tuesday.

Julia is a trending reporter for USA TODAY. You can connect with her on LinkedIn, follow her on X, formerly Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @juliamariegz, or email her at jgomez@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California wildfires: See maps of mandatory evacuation orders