Where are mandatory evacuation orders for California wildfires? See maps

Multiple wildfires have set Los Angeles County ablaze and prompted thousands of evacuations, and many are being asked to leave their homes due to life-threatening conditions.

The Palisades Fire has destroyed over 23,000 homes and is the most destructive wildfire in the area, USA TODAY's previously reported. The fire spread toward the north, prompting more evacuations.

Over 153,000 residents are under evacuation orders, and another 166,000 were warned they may have to evacuate their homes.

Structures continue to burn in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood burns Jan. 8, 2025, after a wildfire broke out in Los Angeles County on Jan. 7.

The Los Angeles Fire Department urged Southern Californians to be prepared to evacuate if necessary and report any suspicious activity to help prevent arson.

Southern California will remain under a red flag warning as winds of 30-50 mph and low humidity continue throughout the area until Wednesday at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Winds, low humidity and dry conditions will continue contributing to extreme fire weather.

The strongest of the winds will occur on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

Below are areas under evacuation orders and warnings.

Is UCLA under evacuation?

While students are not under an evacuation order at the University of California, Los Angeles, they are "on high alert," according to Cal Fire.

"UCLA Housing sent an email urging campus residents to stay vigilant and ready to evacuate due to the nearby Palisades fire," according to a statement from the California department. "While this is not an evacuation order, Bruins were advised to prepare a bag of essentials and follow guidance if the order is extended to campus."

Palisades Fire evacuation orders

As of Sunday evening, all areas under evacuation orders and warnings are placed on a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time.

The following areas are under evacuation orders, according to Cal Fire:

South: Pacific Coast Highway

North: Encino Reservoir

East: 405 Freeway

West: Mandeville Canyon

In Area 1, according to Cal Fire, evacuation warnings have placed:

South: Sunset Boulevard

North: Mullholland Drive

East: Bellagio Road/Roscomare Road

West: 405 Freeway

In Area 2, according to Cal Fire, evacuation warnings have been placed:

South: Mulholland Drive/Sepulveda Boulevard

East: 405 Freeway

North: Ventura Boulevard

West: Louise Avenue

You can find an interactive map of evacuation orders and warnings related to the Palisades Fire on the Cal Fire website.

The zones highlighted in red are areas under evacuation orders due to the Palisades Fire as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12. Areas highlighted in yellow, not orange, are under evacuation warnings. A live map can be found on Cal Fire’s website.

Eaton Fire evacuation order

Numerous evacuation orders and warnings were placed in different areas affected by the Eaton Fire, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders in the following areas have been downgraded to evacuation warnings:

ARC-001

SMD-E001

SMD-E002

SMD-E003

SMD-E003

SMD-E004

SMD-E005

SMD-E006

SMD-E007

SMD-E008

SMD-E009

SMD-E010

SMD-E011

SMD-E012

SMD-E013

SMD-E014

SMD-E015

SMD-E016

SMD-E019

An interactive map of evacuation orders and warnings related to the Eaton Fire can be found on Cal Fire's website.

The below map of evacuation zones is current as of Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The zones highlighted in red are areas under evacuation orders due to the Eaton Fire as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 12. Areas highlighted in yellow, not solid orange, are under evacuation warnings.

For public safety and to protect natural resources, the entire Angeles National Forest will be closed from Jan 8 to Jan. 15, according to Cal Fire. During this time, people are forbidden from doing the following:

Going to the Angeles National Forest

Traveling on any National Forest System Road within the forest

Traveling on any National Forest System Trail within the forest

Hurst Fire evacuation order

There are no evacuation orders or warnings placed on areas affected by the Hurst Fire, according to Cal Fire.

Which roads are closed in Los Angeles County?

To view a list of roads closed in the county, visit the Public Works website here.

This story has been updated to add new information.

