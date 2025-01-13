Where are mandatory evacuation orders for California wildfires? See maps
Multiple wildfires have set Los Angeles County ablaze and prompted thousands of evacuations, and many are being asked to leave their homes due to life-threatening conditions.
The Palisades Fire has destroyed over 23,000 homes and is the most destructive wildfire in the area, USA TODAY's previously reported. The fire spread toward the north, prompting more evacuations.
Over 153,000 residents are under evacuation orders, and another 166,000 were warned they may have to evacuate their homes.
The Los Angeles Fire Department urged Southern Californians to be prepared to evacuate if necessary and report any suspicious activity to help prevent arson.
Southern California will remain under a red flag warning as winds of 30-50 mph and low humidity continue throughout the area until Wednesday at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Winds, low humidity and dry conditions will continue contributing to extreme fire weather.
The strongest of the winds will occur on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.
Below are areas under evacuation orders and warnings.
Is UCLA under evacuation?
While students are not under an evacuation order at the University of California, Los Angeles, they are "on high alert," according to Cal Fire.
"UCLA Housing sent an email urging campus residents to stay vigilant and ready to evacuate due to the nearby Palisades fire," according to a statement from the California department. "While this is not an evacuation order, Bruins were advised to prepare a bag of essentials and follow guidance if the order is extended to campus."
Palisades Fire evacuation orders
As of Sunday evening, all areas under evacuation orders and warnings are placed on a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time.
The following areas are under evacuation orders, according to Cal Fire:
South: Pacific Coast Highway
North: Encino Reservoir
East: 405 Freeway
West: Mandeville Canyon
In Area 1, according to Cal Fire, evacuation warnings have placed:
South: Sunset Boulevard
North: Mullholland Drive
East: Bellagio Road/Roscomare Road
West: 405 Freeway
In Area 2, according to Cal Fire, evacuation warnings have been placed:
South: Mulholland Drive/Sepulveda Boulevard
East: 405 Freeway
North: Ventura Boulevard
West: Louise Avenue
You can find an interactive map of evacuation orders and warnings related to the Palisades Fire on the Cal Fire website.
Eaton Fire evacuation order
Numerous evacuation orders and warnings were placed in different areas affected by the Eaton Fire, according to Cal Fire.
Evacuation orders in the following areas have been downgraded to evacuation warnings:
ARC-001
SMD-E001
SMD-E002
SMD-E003
SMD-E003
SMD-E004
SMD-E005
SMD-E006
SMD-E007
SMD-E008
SMD-E009
SMD-E010
SMD-E011
SMD-E012
SMD-E013
SMD-E014
SMD-E015
SMD-E016
SMD-E019
An interactive map of evacuation orders and warnings related to the Eaton Fire can be found on Cal Fire's website.
The below map of evacuation zones is current as of Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
For public safety and to protect natural resources, the entire Angeles National Forest will be closed from Jan 8 to Jan. 15, according to Cal Fire. During this time, people are forbidden from doing the following:
Going to the Angeles National Forest
Traveling on any National Forest System Road within the forest
Traveling on any National Forest System Trail within the forest
Hurst Fire evacuation order
There are no evacuation orders or warnings placed on areas affected by the Hurst Fire, according to Cal Fire.
Which roads are closed in Los Angeles County?
To view a list of roads closed in the county, visit the Public Works website here.
