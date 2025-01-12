Where are mandatory evacuation orders for California wildfires? See LA maps.

A deadly outbreak of wildfires in the Los Angeles region has prompted active evacuation orders for over 153,000 people Saturday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a news conference.

Evacuation warnings say 166,000 others residents should be prepared to flee. At least 57,000 structures are at risk and at 38,000 acres of land have been scorched from the blazes, including the Palisades Fire, the most destructive in Los Angeles's history.

Forecasters are warning that gusty winds will further pose dangerous conditions going into next week.

Alana Alejo, a Target security officer who has lived in LA since 2007, evacuated her home in the Encino neighborhood Friday. She said she decided to leave before an evacuation order was placed after seeing ashes in the air. She left taking valuables, a panicked pet hamster and an emergency food supply she had prepared for a moment like this.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was panicking trying to be calm," Alejo told USA TODAY Friday night outside the Lanark Recreation Center evacuation spot. "It's really hard seeing this happen. I have other friends that have lost, they lost their houses, like it's completely flat. This is very real."

Here's where evacuation orders are in place for California as of Saturday afternoon and how to stay up-to-date on the latest.

Where are evacuation orders in place for the Palisades Fire?

Evacuation orders were in place in Los Angeles County south of Pacific Coast Highway, north of the Encino Reservoir, east of the 405 Freeway and west of Mandeville Canyon.

Per the the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department: all evacuation orders and warning areas for the fire are under curfew from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday, Cal Fire reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents can view a full list of evacuation zones and check what zone they are in by using the Cal Fire website. An interactive map of Palisades Fire evacuation orders and warnings is also available.

Evacuation orders (red) and warnings (yellow) for the Palisades Fire, as of 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025.

Where are evacuation orders in place for the Eaton Fire?

Evacuation orders were in place, as Saturday afternoon, for areas near Altadena and Pasadena, Cal Fire reported.

Residents can view a full list of evacuation zones and check what zone they are in by using the Cal Fire website. An interactive map of Eaton Fire evacuation orders and warnings is also available.

Evacuation orders (red) and warnings (yellow) for the Eaton Fire near Pasadena and Altadena, as of 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025.

Why not use ocean water to fight fires? Lack of water is hampering LA fire battle.

Where are evacuation orders in place for the Hurst Fire?

Evacuation orders and warnings for the Hurst fire were lifted Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

View an interactive map of Hurst Fire evacuation orders and warnings on the Cal Fire website.

Where are evacuation orders in place for the Kenneth Fire?

Evacuation orders and warnings had been lifted Friday afternoon, for the Kenneth Fire, affecting both Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

View an interactive map of Kenneth Fire evacuation orders and warnings on the Cal Fire website.

Contributing: James Powel and Jeanine Santucci

This story was updated to add new information.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Evacuation maps for Los Angeles fires: Here's where orders are issued