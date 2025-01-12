Where are mandatory evacuation orders in place for California wildfires? See maps

Mandatory evacuation orders remained in effect Thursday morning as wildfires continued to rage across parts of Southern California.

Firefighters continued to battle multiple deadly wildfires that broke out earlier this week across the region, destroying more than 10,000 homes, businesses, vehicles, and other structures as of Friday. The official cause of the fires remains under investigation, fire officials said.

So far, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner reported it received notification of 10 fire-related deaths. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the death toll may change when it's safe for teams to conduct house-to-house searches for human remains.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency this week as more than 100,000 people have been forced to flee homes and evacuate the area.

The fires − Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Lidia, and Sunset − have burned thousands of acres and continue to spread due to humidity and dry vegetation, authorities said. Before the fires started, the National Weather Service issued its highest alert for extreme fire conditions in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

As of Thursday evening, Cal Fire reported the Palisades, Eaton, and Sunset fires were at zero containment, while firefighters had 10% containment of the Hurst Fire and 60% containment of the Lidia Fire.

The Kenneth Fire sparked Thursday afternoon in the West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley and was moving south, forcing new evacuations and stoking new fears. It was at zero containment Thursday evening.

Here's where evacuation orders are in place for California and how to stay up-to-date on the latest.

Where are evacuation orders in place for the Palisades Fire?

A map of evacuation orders and warnings for the Palisades Fire in California, as of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Areas in red are under evacuation orders and areas in yellow are under evacuation warnings.

Evacuation orders were in place from Malibu to Santa Monica, including Topanga State Park and stretching into the city as far south as Montana Avenue, as of just before 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected to continue through Thursday in that area, CAL Fire reported online, "potentially aiding in further fire activity and suppression efforts."

View an interactive map of Palisades Fire evacuation orders and warnings on the Cal Fire website.

Where are evacuation orders in place for the Hurst Fire?

Evacuation orders were in place for the San Fernando Valley, specifically at the Michael D. Antonovich Open Space Preserve, Stetson Ranch Park and Whitney Canyon Park, about 6 a.m. local time on Thursday, according to Cal Fire. Evacuation warnings were in place just north and south of the area.

View an interactive map of Hurst Fire evacuation orders and warnings on the Cal Fire website.

A map of evacuation orders and warnings for the Hurst Fire in California, as of 4:45 a.m. PT on Jan. 9, 2025. Areas in red are under evacuation orders and areas in yellow are under evacuation warnings.

What are the evacuation orders in place for the Lidia Fire?

As of about 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, no evacuation orders were in effect in connection to the Lidia Fire.

But Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Crown Valley Road remained closed, CAL FIRE reported, as well as the entire Angeles National Forest for public safety and the protection of natural resources. The forest will remain closed through Jan. 15 at midnight.

View an interactive map of Lidia Fire on the Cal Fire website.

What are the evacuation orders in place for the Sunset Fire?

"The majority of the evacuation zone for the Sunset Fire is lifted with the exception of the area North of Franklin Ave from Camino Palmero St (East border) to North Sierra Bonita Ave. (West border)", according to Cal Fire.

A map of evacuation orders and warnings for the Sunset Fire in California, as of about 4:50 a.m. PT on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Areas in red are under evacuation orders and areas in yellow are under evacuation warnings.

Where are evacuation orders in place for the Eaton Fire?

Evacuation orders were in place, as of about 10 a.m. on Thursday, for areas near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive, Altadena and Pasadena, Cal Fire reported.

Evacuation warnings were in place for areas just west and south of the area.

View an interactive map of Eaton Fire evacuation orders and warnings on the Cal Fire website.

Where are evacuation orders in place for the Kenneth fire?

Evacuation orders in place for the Kenneth Fire as of 6 p.m. PT stretch from just east of Palo Comado Canyon Road and Hidden Hills on the west, according to Cal Fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has a mandatory evacuation warning for the area between Saticoy Street and Burbank Boulevard between County Lane Road on the west and East Valley Circle Boulevard to the east.

Evacuation warnings are in place for Bell Canyon, eastern Agoura Hills and areas of Calabasas south of Highway 101. There is 0% containment.

View an interactive map of Kenneth Fire evacuation orders and warnings on the Cal Fire website.

