Where are mandatory evacuation orders today for California wildfires? See LA County maps

A total of 24 people are dead, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner, and thousands of structures were destroyed as areas affected by the Los Angeles wildfires remain under evacuation orders due to life-threatening conditions.

The fires have caused thousands to flee their homes as critical fire weather and gusty winds created favorable conditions for fires to spark and spread across Southern California, according to the National Weather Service, NWS. Strong winds are expected to continue through Wednesday in LA County and Ventura County.

LA County is still under a red flag warning as firefighters work to contain the flames, with the strongest winds expected to occur Tuesday morning.

There are three active fires: Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, and Hurst Fire, according to Cal Fire. There are no evacuation orders in place now for Hurst Fire, and it is 95% contained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerning the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, the following areas are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Live updates: Winds poised to intensify, complicating LA wildfire battle

Palisades Fire evacuation orders

A helicopter flies over the Palisades Fire, one of several simultaneous blazes that have ripped across Los Angeles County, along Mandeville Canyon, in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 11, 2025.

Mandatory evacuation orders are still in place, and as of 11 am local time Monday. All areas under evacuation orders and warnings are placed on a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time, according to Cal Fire.

Areas under evacuation orders include, but are not limited to, the following, according to Cal Fire:

South: Pacific Coast Highway

North: Encino Reservoir

East: 405 Freeway

West: Mandeville Canyon

Full evacuation orders include: DRY-U026-A, LOS-Q0406-A, LOS-Q0407, LOS-Q0751, LOS-Q0762, LOS-Q0762-A, LOS-Q0765, LOS-Q0767, LOS-Q0778-A, LOS-Q0780, LOS-Q0782-A, LOS-Q0782-B, LOS-Q0798, LOS-0798-B, LOS-Q1115, LOS-Q1118, MAL-C111-A, MAL-C111-B, MAL-C112-B, MTN-U028, RMB-U030-B, RMB-U030-D, RMB-U030-E, RRC-U027, SAN-Q1395-B, SAN-Q1396-B, SDP-U029, SSM-U010-A, SSM-U010-B, TOP-U001, TOP-U002, TOP-U003, TOP-U004, TOP-U005, TOP-U006, TOP-U007, TOP-U008, TOP-U009

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Monday morning, students are not under an evacuation order at the University of California, Los Angeles, but they are "on high alert," according to Cal Fire.

"UCLA Housing sent an email urging campus residents to stay vigilant and ready to evacuate due to the nearby Palisades fire," according to a statement from the California department. "While this is not an evacuation order, Bruins were advised to prepare a bag of essentials and follow guidance if the order is extended to campus."

You can find an interactive map of evacuation orders and warnings related to the Palisades Fire on the Cal Fire website.

Eaton Fire evacuation orders

Numerous evacuation orders and warnings were placed in different areas affected by the Eaton Fire, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders:

ALD-ARROYOSECO

ALD-CALAVERAS

ALD-CANON

ALD-CASITAS

ALD-CHANEY

ALD-EASTLOMA

ALD-EATONCANYON

ALD-FARNSWORTH

ALD-GARDEN

ALD-LAUREL

ALD-MEADOWS

ALD-MENDOCINO

ALD-MIDLOTHIAN

ALD-MILLARD

ALD-MOUNTLOWE

ALD-PALM

ALD-RUBIO

ALD-WAPELLO

ALD-WHITEPARK

KIN-KINNELOA

LAC-E165-B

LAC-E167

LAC-E168-A

LAC-E183

PAS-E019

PAS-E022-A

ADVERTISEMENT

Evacuation warnings:

ALD-GARFIAS

ARC-001

LCF-CROWN

LCF-JPL

LCF-STARLIGHT

PAS-E006

PAS-E008

PAS-E010

PAS-E012

PAS-E014

PAS-E018

PAS-E022-B

SMD-E001

SMD-E002

SMD-E003

SMD-E004

SMD-E005

SMD-E006

SMD-E007

SMD-E008

SMD-E009

SMD-E010

SMD-E011

SMD-E012

SMD-E013

SMD-E014

SMD-E015

SMD-E016

SMD-E019

An interactive map of evacuation orders and warnings related to the Eaton Fire can be found on Cal Fire's website.

Officials ask residents to stay informed

"PLEASE have multiple ways of getting notifications in case of new fires [and] prepare ahead of time," NWS Los Angeles wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A fire's behavior can change at a moment's notice, according to Jake Heflin, a public information officer with the Long Beach Fire Department, told USA TODAY. Heflin is assisting firefighters in their efforts to inform the public about the Palisades fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Stay informed," he said.

People should pay attention to alerts and warnings regarding fires, evacuation orders, and evacuation warnings.

He asked everyone in the area to be "very mindful" and "hypervigilant" of alerts sent out by officials.

Contributing: Trevor Hughes, Susan Miller, John Bacon; USA TODAY

This story has been updated to add embedded maps and new information.

Julia is a trending reporter for USA TODAY. You can connect with her on LinkedIn, follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram: @juliamariegz, or email her at jgomez@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California wildfires: See maps of mandatory evacuation orders