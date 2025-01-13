Where are mandatory evacuation orders today for California wildfires? See LA County maps
A total of 24 people are dead, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner, and thousands of structures were destroyed as areas affected by the Los Angeles wildfires remain under evacuation orders due to life-threatening conditions.
The fires have caused thousands to flee their homes as critical fire weather and gusty winds created favorable conditions for fires to spark and spread across Southern California, according to the National Weather Service, NWS. Strong winds are expected to continue through Wednesday in LA County and Ventura County.
LA County is still under a red flag warning as firefighters work to contain the flames, with the strongest winds expected to occur Tuesday morning.
There are three active fires: Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, and Hurst Fire, according to Cal Fire. There are no evacuation orders in place now for Hurst Fire, and it is 95% contained.
Concerning the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, the following areas are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Palisades Fire evacuation orders
Mandatory evacuation orders are still in place, and as of 11 am local time Monday. All areas under evacuation orders and warnings are placed on a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time, according to Cal Fire.
Areas under evacuation orders include, but are not limited to, the following, according to Cal Fire:
South: Pacific Coast Highway
North: Encino Reservoir
East: 405 Freeway
West: Mandeville Canyon
Full evacuation orders include: DRY-U026-A, LOS-Q0406-A, LOS-Q0407, LOS-Q0751, LOS-Q0762, LOS-Q0762-A, LOS-Q0765, LOS-Q0767, LOS-Q0778-A, LOS-Q0780, LOS-Q0782-A, LOS-Q0782-B, LOS-Q0798, LOS-0798-B, LOS-Q1115, LOS-Q1118, MAL-C111-A, MAL-C111-B, MAL-C112-B, MTN-U028, RMB-U030-B, RMB-U030-D, RMB-U030-E, RRC-U027, SAN-Q1395-B, SAN-Q1396-B, SDP-U029, SSM-U010-A, SSM-U010-B, TOP-U001, TOP-U002, TOP-U003, TOP-U004, TOP-U005, TOP-U006, TOP-U007, TOP-U008, TOP-U009
As of Monday morning, students are not under an evacuation order at the University of California, Los Angeles, but they are "on high alert," according to Cal Fire.
"UCLA Housing sent an email urging campus residents to stay vigilant and ready to evacuate due to the nearby Palisades fire," according to a statement from the California department. "While this is not an evacuation order, Bruins were advised to prepare a bag of essentials and follow guidance if the order is extended to campus."
You can find an interactive map of evacuation orders and warnings related to the Palisades Fire on the Cal Fire website.
Eaton Fire evacuation orders
Numerous evacuation orders and warnings were placed in different areas affected by the Eaton Fire, according to Cal Fire.
Evacuation orders:
ALD-ARROYOSECO
ALD-CALAVERAS
ALD-CANON
ALD-CASITAS
ALD-CHANEY
ALD-EASTLOMA
ALD-EATONCANYON
ALD-FARNSWORTH
ALD-GARDEN
ALD-LAUREL
ALD-MEADOWS
ALD-MENDOCINO
ALD-MIDLOTHIAN
ALD-MILLARD
ALD-MOUNTLOWE
ALD-PALM
ALD-RUBIO
ALD-WAPELLO
ALD-WHITEPARK
KIN-KINNELOA
LAC-E165-B
LAC-E167
LAC-E168-A
LAC-E183
PAS-E019
PAS-E022-A
Evacuation warnings:
ALD-GARFIAS
ARC-001
LCF-CROWN
LCF-JPL
LCF-STARLIGHT
PAS-E006
PAS-E008
PAS-E010
PAS-E012
PAS-E014
PAS-E018
PAS-E022-B
SMD-E001
SMD-E002
SMD-E003
SMD-E004
SMD-E005
SMD-E006
SMD-E007
SMD-E008
SMD-E009
SMD-E010
SMD-E011
SMD-E012
SMD-E013
SMD-E014
SMD-E015
SMD-E016
SMD-E019
An interactive map of evacuation orders and warnings related to the Eaton Fire can be found on Cal Fire's website.
Officials ask residents to stay informed
"PLEASE have multiple ways of getting notifications in case of new fires [and] prepare ahead of time," NWS Los Angeles wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A fire's behavior can change at a moment's notice, according to Jake Heflin, a public information officer with the Long Beach Fire Department, told USA TODAY. Heflin is assisting firefighters in their efforts to inform the public about the Palisades fire.
"Stay informed," he said.
People should pay attention to alerts and warnings regarding fires, evacuation orders, and evacuation warnings.
He asked everyone in the area to be "very mindful" and "hypervigilant" of alerts sent out by officials.
