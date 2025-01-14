Where are mandatory evacuation orders today for California wildfires? See maps
Ventura County has issued evacuation orders due to the latest wildfire in California. Ventura joins other areas affected in the Los Angeles area by wildfires, which remain under evacuation orders due to life-threatening conditions as much of Southwest California faces extreme "fire danger," according to officials.
At least 24 people are dead, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner's office, and over 12,300 structures were destroyed by the wildfires in Los Angeles County, according to Cal Fire. Evacuation orders persist in multiple zones as the wildfires, especially the Palisades Fires, pose an immediate threat to life.
Much of Southwest California is under Red Flag Warnings, and areas in the region have "a high risk for rapid fire growth if a fire starts," according to the National Weather Service, NWS.
There are four active fires in LA and Ventura County: Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hurst Fire, and Auto Fire, according to Cal Fire. There are no evacuation orders in place now for the Hurst Fire or the Auto Fire. The Hurst Fire is 97% contained while the Auto Fire is 0% contained. A post from the Ventura County Fire Department states that, "The fire was confined to the river bottom and no structures were threatened."
Concerning the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, the following areas are under mandatory evacuation orders.
'Particularly Dangerous Situation'
Tuesday morning, a "Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warning" is set to begin, meaning that there is a high risk of the following, according to NWS Los Angeles:
Extreme fire behavior
Rapid fire growth
Power outages
Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS)
Many downed trees
The extreme fire weather and gusty winds created favorable conditions for fires to spark and spread across Southern California, according to the NWS. Strong winds are expected to continue through Wednesday in Los Angeles County and Ventura County.
Map of Los Angeles area wildfire locations and evacuation zones
Palisades Fire
Size: 23,713 Acres Containment: 17% County: Los Angeles
All areas under evacuation orders and warnings are under a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
The following zones are under a mandatory evacuation order:
DRY-U026-A
LOS-Q0406-A
LOS-Q0407
LOS-Q0751
LOS-Q0762
LOS-Q0762-A
LOS-Q0765
LOS-Q0767
LOS-Q0778-A
LOS-Q0780
LOS-Q0781-A
LOS-Q0782-A
LOS-Q0782-B
LOS-Q0798
LOS-0798-B
LOS-Q1115
LOS-Q1118
MAL-C111-A
MAL-C111-B
MAL-C112-B
MTN-U028
RMB-U030-B
RMB-U030-D
RMB-U030-E
RRC-U027
SAN-Q1395-B
SAN-Q1396-B
SDP-U029
SSM-U010-A
SSM-U010-B
TOP-U001
TOP-U002
TOP-U003
TOP-U004
TOP-U005
TOP-U006
TOP-U007
TOP-U008
TOP-U009
For an updated list of evacuation orders, please visit Cal Fire's website.
Map of Palisades Fire Evacuation Orders and Warnings
A list of evacuation shelters for those fleeing the Palisades Fire can be found on Cal Fire's website.
As of Monday morning, students are not under an evacuation order at the University of California, Los Angeles, according to a post the university made on X, formerly Twitter.
"I know these are challenging days filled with uncertainty and worry," said UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk. "But the support and kindness across our Bruin community are truly uplifting.”
Eaton Fire
Size: 14,117 Acres Containment: 35% County: Los Angeles
Areas affected by the Palisades fire are under curfew, Cal Fire does not list a curfew for areas affected by the Eaton Fire.
The following zones are under a mandatory evacuation order:
ALD-ARROYOSECO
ALD-CALAVERAS
ALD-CANON
ALD-CASITAS
ALD-CHANEY
ALD-EASTLOMA
ALD-EATONCANYON
ALD-FARNSWORTH
ALD-GARDEN
ALD-LAUREL
ALD-MEADOWS
ALD-MENDOCINO
ALD-MIDLOTHIAN
ALD-MILLARD
ALD-MOUNTLOWE
ALD-PALM
ALD-RUBIO
ALD-WAPELLO
ALD-WHITEPARK
KIN-KINNELOA-A
LAC-E165-B
LAC-E167
LAC-E168-A
LAC-E183
A list of evacuation shelters for those fleeing the Eaton Fire can be found on Cal Fire's website.
Map of Eaton Fire Evacuation Orders and Warnings
This story has been updated to add new information.
