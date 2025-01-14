Where are mandatory evacuation orders today for California wildfires? See maps

Ventura County has issued evacuation orders due to the latest wildfire in California. Ventura joins other areas affected in the Los Angeles area by wildfires, which remain under evacuation orders due to life-threatening conditions as much of Southwest California faces extreme "fire danger," according to officials.

At least 24 people are dead, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner's office, and over 12,300 structures were destroyed by the wildfires in Los Angeles County, according to Cal Fire. Evacuation orders persist in multiple zones as the wildfires, especially the Palisades Fires, pose an immediate threat to life.

Much of Southwest California is under Red Flag Warnings, and areas in the region have "a high risk for rapid fire growth if a fire starts," according to the National Weather Service, NWS.

There are four active fires in LA and Ventura County: Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hurst Fire, and Auto Fire, according to Cal Fire. There are no evacuation orders in place now for the Hurst Fire or the Auto Fire. The Hurst Fire is 97% contained while the Auto Fire is 0% contained. A post from the Ventura County Fire Department states that, "The fire was confined to the river bottom and no structures were threatened."

Concerning the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, the following areas are under mandatory evacuation orders.

'Particularly Dangerous Situation'

Power crews work near a destroyed home as wildfires cause damage and loss through LA region on January 13, 2025 in Malibu, California.

Tuesday morning, a "Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warning" is set to begin, meaning that there is a high risk of the following, according to NWS Los Angeles:

Extreme fire behavior

Rapid fire growth

Power outages

Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS)

Many downed trees

The extreme fire weather and gusty winds created favorable conditions for fires to spark and spread across Southern California, according to the NWS. Strong winds are expected to continue through Wednesday in Los Angeles County and Ventura County.

Map of Los Angeles area wildfire locations and evacuation zones

Palisades Fire

Size: 23,713 Acres Containment: 17% County: Los Angeles

All areas under evacuation orders and warnings are under a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

The zones highlighted in red are areas under evacuation orders due to the Palisades Fire as of 8:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Areas highlighted in yellow, not orange, are under evacuation warnings. A live map can be found on Cal Fire’s website.

The following zones are under a mandatory evacuation order:

DRY-U026-A

LOS-Q0406-A

LOS-Q0407

LOS-Q0751

LOS-Q0762

LOS-Q0762-A

LOS-Q0765

LOS-Q0767

LOS-Q0778-A

LOS-Q0780

LOS-Q0781-A

LOS-Q0782-A

LOS-Q0782-B

LOS-Q0798

LOS-0798-B

LOS-Q1115

LOS-Q1118

MAL-C111-A

MAL-C111-B

MAL-C112-B

MTN-U028

RMB-U030-B

RMB-U030-D

RMB-U030-E

RRC-U027

SAN-Q1395-B

SAN-Q1396-B

SDP-U029

SSM-U010-A

SSM-U010-B

TOP-U001

TOP-U002

TOP-U003

TOP-U004

TOP-U005

TOP-U006

TOP-U007

TOP-U008

TOP-U009

For an updated list of evacuation orders, please visit Cal Fire's website.

Map of Palisades Fire Evacuation Orders and Warnings

A list of evacuation shelters for those fleeing the Palisades Fire can be found on Cal Fire's website.

As of Monday morning, students are not under an evacuation order at the University of California, Los Angeles, according to a post the university made on X, formerly Twitter.

"I know these are challenging days filled with uncertainty and worry," said UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk. "But the support and kindness across our Bruin community are truly uplifting.”

Eaton Fire

Size: 14,117 Acres Containment: 35% County: Los Angeles

Areas affected by the Palisades fire are under curfew, Cal Fire does not list a curfew for areas affected by the Eaton Fire.

The zones highlighted in red are areas under evacuation orders due to the Eaton Fire as of 8:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Areas highlighted in yellow, not orange, are under evacuation warnings. A live map can be found on Cal Fire’s website.

The following zones are under a mandatory evacuation order:

ALD-ARROYOSECO

ALD-CALAVERAS

ALD-CANON

ALD-CASITAS

ALD-CHANEY

ALD-EASTLOMA

ALD-EATONCANYON

ALD-FARNSWORTH

ALD-GARDEN

ALD-LAUREL

ALD-MEADOWS

ALD-MENDOCINO

ALD-MIDLOTHIAN

ALD-MILLARD

ALD-MOUNTLOWE

ALD-PALM

ALD-RUBIO

ALD-WAPELLO

ALD-WHITEPARK

KIN-KINNELOA-A

LAC-E165-B

LAC-E167

LAC-E168-A

LAC-E183

A list of evacuation shelters for those fleeing the Eaton Fire can be found on Cal Fire's website.

Map of Eaton Fire Evacuation Orders and Warnings

This story has been updated to add new information.

