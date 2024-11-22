Where Matt Gaetz will go next

John Bowden
·5 min read

Matt Gaetz’s brief stint as Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Justice Department has Washington reeling after a whirlwind week.

The congressman from Florida resigned abruptly from the House days after winning another term, and stated that he wouldn’t serve in the upcoming Congress set to take shape in January. His departure — and his nomination to the post of attorney general — were a shock to Republicans and Democrats alike on Capitol Hill.

The drip-drip quickly began. First, it was revealed that Gaetz had convinced Trump to nominate him and resigned from Congress less than a week before the House Ethics Committee was due to release an extensive report on the allegations that he had sex with a minor while in office. Then, it was revealed the committee had interviewed his alleged victim.

Finally, on Thursday, CNN went public with a story confirming that Gaetz’s unnamed accuser had told investigators about a second alleged sexual encounter at the same party between Gaetz and a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz flatly denied the emerging accusations.

The network also revealed that his withdrawal from contention occurred just 45 minutes after their reporters asked for comment on the revelations of the second alleged encounter.

So where does Matt Gaetz, rising MAGA star, go from here?

Matt Gaetz was once one of his party’s most attention-grabbing members in the House of Representatives — until he resigned, facing an Ethics report into allegations that he had sex with a minor (Ginger Gaetz / X)
Matt Gaetz was once one of his party’s most attention-grabbing members in the House of Representatives — until he resigned, facing an Ethics report into allegations that he had sex with a minor (Ginger Gaetz / X)

First, and most obviously, he could return to the House. It’s not entirely clear how that would work at the moment — in his resignation letter to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the congressman indicated that he was resigning not just his currently held seat but the one he’d won in the upcoming Congress, too. That means no easy return in January, when the next term begins.

But to fill that seat, DeSantis will have to call a special election. Gaetz, if he ran for the seat again, would have a baked-in advantage, and quite likely Trump’s endorsement once more. But winning back a seat in the House (or just un-resigning) comes with a tradeoff: the Ethics report. Any return to the lower chamber of Congress would likely jump-start the calls from his enemies for the Ethics panel to release its investigatory report, which by all accounts is what Gaetz was trying to avoid from the get-go.

Then there’s the Senate. With Marco Rubio likely headed to the State Department, a vacancy is emerging in Florida’s US Senate delegation. If Gaetz is looking for the opportunity to make a name for himself in the upper chamber, where competition for the camera lens is comparatively lower, this will be his last chance to do so for the next six years. Florida’s other senator, Rick Scott, was just re-elected in November.

In the coming days, DeSantis will appoint a replacement to serve in Rubio’s stead, and state officials will call a special election for that seat, too. And here’s where that door has probably already shut for Gaetz: a DeSantis ally indicated to a conservative news outlet this week that Gaetz is not on the list for an appointment, period. Needless to say, DeSantis and Gaetz have never been the best of friends.

Whoever does get the governor’s blessing will likely go on to pick up his and the president-elect’s endorsement in the immediate wake of the appointment, and will use that political strength in the special election to represent the seat for the remainder of Rubio’s term. With Gaetz apparently iced out of the process by one of his many GOP rivals, he’d likely have to buck even more Republicans than he’s typically used to in order to claim the seat.

Gaetz could also run for the governorship itself. DeSantis, for all of his popularity in the state, is term-limited. He faces his own political countdown after having lost handily in the 2024 GOP presidential primary and cultivating few (current) national prospects of his own. The governor’s race is right around the corner, in 2026. Gaetz has long been speculated to be eyeing a bid.

But that brings to mind something that former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told The Independent directly at the RNC in June, where he was publicly confronted by Gaetz himself on the convention floor. McCarthy said in an interview that Gaetz planned to run for governor, but would be blocked from doing so by the House Ethics report.

Matt Gaetz onstage at the Republican National Convention in June (AFP via Getty Images)
Matt Gaetz onstage at the Republican National Convention in June (AFP via Getty Images)

It was more of a threat than a warning, but it seems prescient all the same. Gaetz’s biggest problem here is largely self-created. For all of his showmanship in the House, he is likely to face well-funded competition for the GOP nomination in 2026 if he runs for governor, including from some of his former colleagues. Representative Byron Donalds, another MAGAworld favorite, is also thought to be eyeing a bid — and was especially cagey about his own national ambitions in an interview with CNN this week.

Gaetz, who is not especially well-liked by his former colleagues, will likely see some line up against his rival(s) should he seek the nomination. Though once again, Trump’s endorsement is likely to be an overwhelming factor determining the direction of the political winds in that race.

That leaves the private sector — or a federal appointment that doesn’t require Senate confirmation. Both options are open to Gaetz, and both would involve what he despises most: being away from the cameras. Short of reinventing himself as a MAGA media personality, there are few options in this sphere which allow him a glimpse of the limelight in the same way that ousting his party’s own speaker or threatening to shut down the government once did.

When it comes to predicting Matt Gaetz’s future, that may be the most reliable method: identifying where he can find the most attention from the media. With a few options remaining open, it’s quite possible that Washington hasn’t seen the last of him.

Latest Stories

  • Jon Stewart Knows Why Trump Is Picking All the Worst People for His Cabinet

    Jon Stewart thinks the media might be “missing the mark” on why Donald Trump has decided to choose the nominees he has to fill up his second-term Cabinet. For Trump, it’s not a “downside” that his Cabinet picks “will not be sufficient stewards of these agencies,” Stewart said on the latest episode of his Weekly Show podcast. The point is that they are trying to “dismantle” the agencies themselves. “When we say, I don’t think that Linda McMahon will be an efficient steward of the Department of Ed

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Laugh-Out-Loud Response To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New Gig

    The New York Democrat used a brutal metaphor to describe her far-right Republican colleague.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Busts 'Dips**t' Eric Trump For 'Threatening' A U.S. Ally On Video

    The late-night host showed off a moment where an interview overseas with a son of the president-elect suddenly "took a turn."

  • Bob Woodward’s Laugh At CNN Question About Donald Trump Says It All

    The famed Watergate reporter did expand on his answer. But his initial response didn't really require him to.

  • Melania Trump could be largely OOO as First Lady

    Donald Trump is known for abandoning political and societal norms and expectations, but his wife is also often choosing to be unburdened by what has been the traditional role of the first lady.

  • Trump's Top Dog Elon Musk Makes MTG Top DOGE in Congress

    Donald Trump is wasting no meddling in congressional oversight of his incoming administration, arranging for one of his favorite attack dogs to become his top doge. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was chosen to lead a new House subcommittee that will work with the planned Department of Government Efficiency run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The House panel will reportedly be called the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency—allowing it to also carry the DOGE acronym. “I’m exc

  • Trump Picks Runner-Up for AG After Sex Scandal Doomed Matt Gaetz

    President-elect Donald Trump announced a second attorney general nominee after a sex scandal and fierce opposition from his Republican colleagues doomed Matt Gaetz’s bid. In a Thursday Truth Social post, Trump said he was “proud” to announce Pam Bondi as his next pick. Bondi has yet to publicly respond to her attorney general nomination, but Gaetz gave kudos to Trump on a “stellar” selection in a tweet.

  • Musk, Ramaswamy Eye Five-Day Office Week for Federal Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy — President-elect Donald Trump’s picks to lead the newly formed task force to review government spending — said they will push for eliminating work-from-home policies for federal workers, an idea that could spark clashes between the new administration and government employee unions.Most Read from BloombergTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger

  • Here's the role every Trump family member will have — or won't have — in the White House

    Melania Trump will again serve as first lady in the White House, while Ivanka Trump has said she will not return as a senior advisor.

  • Will Grover Cleveland's Second Term Foreshadow Trump's Future?

    The only president before Trump to win, lose, and win again ended up decimating his own party during his second term.

  • CNN Host Abruptly Shuts Down Pro-Trump Guest Over Their ‘Condescending Tone’

    CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i

  • Trump Wants Central Park 5 Defamation Lawsuit Thrown Out, Argues ‘They Pled Guilty’ Was Only a ‘Minor’ Inaccuracy

    The president-elect calls the false light suit “legally insufficient" and "designed to chill free speech" after discussing the Exonerated Five in his September debate The post Trump Wants Central Park 5 Defamation Lawsuit Thrown Out, Argues ‘They Pled Guilty’ Was Only a ‘Minor’ Inaccuracy appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Here's who Donald Trump could pick for attorney general after Matt Gaetz's flame-out

    Donald Trump heads back to the drawing board for attorney general after Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration. Here are some candidates.

  • GOP senators warn Trump against aggressive recess appointment move

    Republican senators are pouring cold water on the idea that President-elect Trump could force the Senate into an extended recess next year so he would be able to fill key positions in his Cabinet without going through the upper chamber’s confirmation process. Republican senators and aides say Trump allies who claim the incoming president would…

  • New Brunswick First Nations can claim title over privately owned land: court

    FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick court has found that First Nations can seek title to vast areas of privately owned land in the province, but to do so they have to go through the Crown rather than the companies that own it.

  • Trump has made millions hawking merchandise. Now he could face conflicts of interest

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump hawked apparel and keepsakes promoting his presidential bid in what experts ABC spoke with characterized as an unprecedented effort to commoditize his political platform. As the former president prepares to return to the Oval Office, experts warned that the opaque structure of the companies that produce these items could create fresh conflicts of interest for Trump -- with few public details about who Trump is in business with and how much he profits. "We've never seen a president merchandise like this," said Jordan Libowitz, a vice president at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit watchdog group.

  • Pressure is on to get Biden to fulfill a campaign promise before he leaves office

    Advocacy groups are pressuring Biden to fulfill a campaign promise and prevent President-elect Trump from initiating another series of executions.

  • Haley raises concerns about Gabbard, RFK Jr.

    Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley raised major concerns with President-elect Trump’s decision to appoint former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to his Cabinet. Haley criticized both picks on her SiriusXM show, “Nikki Haley Live.” She condemned Gabbard’s comments on Russia’s war on Ukraine and her support of a pardon for…

  • Gaetz Campaign’s Reports of Vast Spending on Fees Are Scrutinized

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Congressman Matt Gaetz’s campaign committee has reported spending millions of dollars on Stripe Inc.’s payment-processing services in recent years, though it now says that those funds ultimately went somewhere else — and campaign-finance watchers say that’s a problem.Most Read from BloombergTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger Against Tree CuttingNYC Mayor Adams Names Jessica Tisch to Lead Police Head Ami

  • Dana White Makes Eyebrow-Raising Remark About Campaigning After Aiding Trump Win

    The UFC boss helped the former president return to the White House but had a profanity-laced take on the process.