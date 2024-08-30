Where Is the Original Mr. Bear Now? “Full House”'s Jodie Sweetin Knows the Answer (Exclusive)

"He's held up rather well over the years though, as most of the 'Full House' cast has," Sweetin told PEOPLE about the beloved bear

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Jodie Sweetin with Mr. Bear on 'Full House' in 1989

One thing is for certain: Jodie Sweetin and Mr. Bear will always be the best of friends.

The 42-year-old actress, who played Stephanie Tanner in the hit ABC sitcom Full House in the '90s, said that her character’s longtime pal Mr. Bear had to put in overtime — and rely on some stunt doubles — to help his "character" come to life.

“Here’s what I’ll say ... there were a couple of Mr. Bears that we used on the show,” Sweetin said while speaking to PEOPLE about her back-to-school partnership with OLLY. She added, “One of them I think we used in a scene or an episode where it was maybe, not a tug of war, [but] he had to get a little messed up.”

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Jodie Sweetin and John Stamos on a 1993 episode of 'Full House'

And while Stephanie ultimately said goodbye to Mr. Bear — who was positioned as a present from her late mother — Sweetin herself wasn’t ready to let go so easily.

“I have the OG here. This is the original first bear. This is him,” the actress revealed about where the bear is today.

She added, “He sits in my office and he makes appearances. He's held up rather well over the years though, as most of the Full House cast has. So yeah, it's quite nice."

Mr. Bear is not the only iconic piece of history associated with Sweetin’s character. The actress — who also went on to play Stephanie in the 2010s Netflix reboot series Fuller House — said her memorable catchphrase “How rude!” also came to be with many takes.

“I think it was the '80s, somewhere in your contract you were obligated to have a catchphrase if you were on a sitcom, or at least two-thirds of your cast [was],” she joked to PEOPLE. “If you notice the early episodes, you'll see each of the characters trying out whatever catchphrases might stick with them. We had a couple in the beginning.”

Netflix Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure on Fuller House in 2016

After starring in Fuller House, Sweetin added another item to her nostalgic collection.

“I took the head of that weird little statue that sat at the base of the stairs,” she admitted of the one item she took from the set — or at least attempted to take.

Leaving the studio one day, “I got stopped with the head in my car and they were like, ‘You can't take that until we inventory it.’ So, I tried to steal the Sea Pappy head, basically,” she explained.

Sweetin added, “And then one day, a couple of weeks later, my doorbell rang. I opened it up and no one was there, just the Sea Pappy head. It was the best moment.”



