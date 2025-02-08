Where are the Oscars held? What to know about the venue for the 97th Academy Awards

Award season in Hollywood is in full swing and now that the Golden Globes and Grammys have wrapped up, eyes are another another big night: the Oscars.

The 97th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place next month in Los Angeles and will celebrate the best movies of 2024 along with the people behind them.

Nominations for this year's award ceremony was announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences last month and included a broad range of films from the nearly four-hour historical drama, "The Brutalist," to the fantasy musical blockbuster, "Wicked."

Leading the pack for the most nominations is Netflix's crime musical "Emilia Pérez" with 13 Oscar nominations, followed by "The Brutalist" and "Wicked," both of which scored 10 nods each.

The night's biggest prize, best picture, meanwhile, features a stacked lineup including those three plus "Anora," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "I'm Still Here," "The Substance," "Dune: Part Two" and "Nickel Boys."

In the lead up to the big night, here's what to know about where this year's Oscars are scheduled to take place.

Where are the Oscars?

The 97th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The awards ceremony has taken place at the theater, previously known as the Kodak Theatre, located inside the Ovation Hollywood shopping center, since 2001, according to the venue's website.

The state-of-the-art theatre in Hollywood, designed with the Academy Awards broadcast in mind, has a seating capacity of 3,300.

Prior to the Dolby Theater, the ceremony moved back and forth between the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion of the Music Center and the Shrine Civic Auditorium between 1990 and 2001.

Giant Oscar statues stand near the entrance to the Dolby Theatre on the red carpet during setup for the 88th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

When are the Oscars?

The 97th Academy Awards are set for Sunday, March 2, 2025.

What time are the Oscars?

The 2025 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting the Oscars this year?

Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in November.

The telecast will mark the former late-night TV star's first time hosting the film awards ceremony. The comedian has previously hosted the Emmys in 2002 and 2006.

"America demanded it and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars," the comedian joked in a statement announcing his hosting gig.

Contributing: Gabe Hauari, Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where is the Oscars ceremony held? Get to know Academy Awards venue