Where people from Boston are traveling to/from for Christmas holiday

BANG Showbiz

Unwrap the magic of celebrity Christmas traditions! From dazzling decorations to heart-warming family rituals ... it's the most wonderful time of the year so grab a hot cup of cocoa and get ready to be merry and bright with a glimpse into the holiday cheer of Hollywood's elite... Unwrap the magic of celebrity Christmas traditions! From dazzling decorations to heart-warming family rituals ... it's the most wonderful time of the year so grab a hot cup of cocoa and get ready to be merry and bright with a glimpse into the holiday cheer of Hollywood's elite... Brandy, 44, loves the holiday season, and she knows how to enjoy herself, too.