Where Was ‘Rebel Ridge’ Filmed? All About the Netflix Movie’s Louisiana Locations

While the story is set in a fictional town called Shelby Springs, star Aaron Pierre tells PEOPLE the movie was filmed in New Orleans and Leesville, La.

netflix Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond in 'Rebel Ridge'

Rebel Ridge follows ex-Marine Terry Richmond into Shelby Springs, La. as he tries to post bail for his cousin — and after two officers seize his money, is ultimately forced to expose corruption in the local police department.

The buzzy Netflix movie has left fans wondering whether Shelby Springs is a real town, and where the new release — which also stars Don Johnson and AnnaSophia Robb — was filmed.

Though the “Shelby Springs” where the movie is set is fictional, Rebel Ridge was filmed in multiple Louisiana cities.

Aaron Pierre, who plays Terry, tells PEOPLE that the cast shot the movie primarily in New Orleans.

Allyson Riggs/Netflix Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond in 'Rebel Ridge'

Related: Rebel Ridge Ending Explained: Does Terry Get Justice?

“New Orleans is one of my favorite cities in the whole world,” the actor says. “I love the food, I love the community, the culture, the energy. And New Orleans really embraced us and welcomed us.”

Pierre says the same goes for Leesville, the other city seen on-screen.

"They supported us during our time there, which we're abundantly grateful for," Pierre says of the Leesville’s residents. "So I say all that to say that we were in environments where we felt held and where we felt safe, and where we felt looked after.”



Netflix Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond in 'Rebel Ridge'

And while the people were warm, the weather was even warmer. Pierre notes that “it really doesn't get much hotter than” a Louisiana summer.

“Excuse any of the sweat you see on me in the film, but listen, my body had to manage it somehow,” he adds.

In 2021, local news channel KALB 5 reported that Rebel Ridge was being shot at the local courthouse in Leesville. The outlet noted that the small city was also set to make an appearance in the Adam Driver film 65, which was released two years later.



getty A stock photo of New Orleans

Related: How Aaron Pierre Went from Sports Dreams to Movie-Star Trajectory: 'Acting Requires Athleticism' (Exclusive)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Viewers may also be wondering whether Rebel Ridge is based on a true story.

“This film is not based on a particular incident, but elements of it could certainly happen,” the movie’s writer and director, Jeremy Saulnier, told Netflix’s Tudum. “I’m interested in examining corrupt systems — not so much how they’re built, but how they persist.”

He added, “For this movie, I wanted to tap into how the rest of us react to said [corrupt] systems, from corrupt politicians down to the endless loop of a customer service call gone wrong."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.