Where to reunite with loved ones if you were separated during Chiefs rally shooting
Chiefs fans scattered as shots rang out in the Union Station area of Kansas City after the team’s Super Bowl parade. Police reported as many as 10 injuries, and multiple individuals taken to the hospital.
If you are looking for your loved ones, go to one of the reunification locations. Police will bring missing people or children to the reunification locations, according to the KC Sports Commission.
Chiefs parade reunification locations
UMB Bank, 928 Grand Blvd.
The Kansas City Missouri Police Department, 1125 Locust St.
T-Mobile Center Concourse, 14th Street and Grand Boulevard.
Resurrection Downtown, 1601 Grand Blvd.
UMB Bank, 1800 Grand Blvd.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield – West side entrance, 2301 Main St.
Lunchland at Crown Center, 2475 Grand Blvd., on the third level above SEA LIFE Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center.