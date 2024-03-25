Where to see the Northern Lights in the UK this week, in both hemispheres.

Aurora Borealis? At this time of year? In this part of the country? Quite possibly.

Solar eruptions are reportedly sending a stream of particles towards Earth to bring the Northern Lights and Southern Lights to both hemispheres this week.

Meteorologists are predicting the auroras will be seen in northern Europe and possibly Britain on Monday night.

The spectacular effect is most associated with the northern hemisphere but it could be visible in southern Australia, from Victoria to Western Australia.

The possibility of the event was flagged by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology on Monday, which said the Southern Lights might be visible.

In the UK, the best views will probably be on offer in Scotland.

There is also set to be snow in Scotland on Tuesday for which the Met Office has given a yellow weather warning.

What is the Aurora Borealis?

The natural light display is caused by charged particles from the Sun interacting with the Earth’s magnetic field.

The colour display depends in part on what molecules the charged particles interact with. Red and green colours tend to be hallmarks of oxygen; pink and red the signs of nitrogen; and blue and purple the results of hydrogen and helium.

Late September to mid-March is generally considered the best period for aurora sightings, with Scotland best placed for them but they can also be seen in the north of England and Wales.

Clear, cloud-free skies in dark locations with minimal light pollution, facing the northern horizon offer the best conditions for seeing the display.

The prime viewing times are during the darkest hours, usually from 11pm to midnight but the lights are typically visible between 9pm and 2am.