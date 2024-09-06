Where is that strange white balloon over Colorado headed next?

CBC

When Joël Lapointe was wandering with his Google Maps cursor to plan his camping vacation in Quebec's Côte-Nord region, he stumbled across a pit.About 15 kilometres in diameter, he said something about its curve seemed suspicious.He then saw a ring of small mountains about eight kilometres in diameter surrounding Marsal Lake, about 100 kilometres north of the village of Magpie, Que.Lapointe turned to professional researchers, eventually getting in touch with French geophysicist Pierre Rochette,