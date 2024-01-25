Where things stand with South Carolina and priority QB target Ryan Montgomery

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains have taken the deep dive for Ryan Montgomery of Findlay, Ohio as their sole quarterback target in the 2025 recruiting class.

That strategy seems to be working in the Gamecocks’ favor with Montgomery and his father, Mike.

They visited USC last weekend, and Beamer and Loggains continue to drive home the point that there’s no one else they want at quarterback in the 2025 class than Montgomery.

“They pretty much gave us the red-carpet treatment,” Mike Montgomery said. “There was a huge focus on Ryan. The nice thing about South Carolina is, they’ve treated him as their number one priority at that position since the day that Dowell started recruiting him. Obviously, after he saw him throw and gave him that offer, from that point on it was clear that he was Dowell’s guy.

“There’s other places where the board is a little different, or they have tiers or want to get your ranking. There’s really no question at South Carolina where he ranks, and there’s value in that. Knowing that is awesome.

“But more important than that is just the way they treated him and the kind of people they are,” Mike Montgomery continued. “Just can’t say enough good things about the culture that Shane’s built and the person that Shane is. The more I’m around him or we speak to him, it’s just who he is. How high energy he is and authentic he is, it seems like it might be even rarer in college football at the highest level.”

Beamer has to use his personality to a large degree to impress prospects and families until he has a championship level track record to see them on. In this case with Montgomery, Beamer and Loggains are pitching the future and how bright it would be with him in their program.

“That’s exactly the point. You have to trust the vision that they have and the execution to get to that plan,” Mike Montgomery said. “I think that’s happening. I really like the O-line pulls. Nothing happens unless you get protection. I know they’ve recruited some really highly ranked O-linemen in 2024 and they are on some good ones in ’25. I see that coming into play.

“And the success that Spencer (Rattler) had. We were able to talk to him, too, while we were there on a FaceTime. You could just tell he’s super close with Dowell and he’s super grateful. Record-wise it wasn’t where they wanted to be. Development-wise I could tell he’s tickled pink with how he went from last year to this year and him going into the draft. That development is there and that’s what’s always been an attraction to Ryan.

“Not only is Dowell a good person, that NFL pedigree — we know how many NFL quarterbacks he’s worked with, and for him to have that kind of eye and hone in on Ryan, I know Ryan really, really does not take that for granted, and that’s a big deal.”

Last weekend the Montgomery family also visited Georgia. They will take this weekend off and then visit Florida Feb. 3. All are showing strong interest in Montgomery, and the question is, where is he viewed as the greatest priority?

“If you had to put out a top three now, it would be South Carolina, Georgia and Florida,” Montgomery said. “After the three visits, we’ll see if we go on. But I’ll say probably South Carolina. I know he’s number one at Florida, too, but they have other offers out there. Their philosophy is to always have backup plans. I get that but I also appreciate that South Carolina is not going to do much with anybody else unless Ryan were to go elsewhere. Both of them prioritized him and got up here right away, Shane and Billy Napier. Georgia, we went down there, and Mike Bobo is coming up to watch Ryan play basketball next week.”

So, the focus has been on three SEC schools. And there is a fourth that could come into play.

“We thought we’d hear from Alabama because we know those guys from their time at Washington. We haven’t yet,” Montgomery said. “As each day goes by, that’s less and less likely. Because of the relationship with those two (head coach and OC), we would take that phone call if they did call. If they don’t call in the next week or two, good luck to them down there. We weren’t being recruited by Nick or Tommy Rees. We were high on the board at Washington. We just didn’t want to go out west — it’s just too far. We’ll see what comes of it.

“I don’t know honestly how that will play out. We’re very comfortable with the three that are being visited this month and Feb. 3. We’ll see what Georgia comes back with on us. I know we were both pleasantly surprised with how well that went. We weren’t quite sure where we ranked there. We had a good conversation with Kirby (Smart) and we’ve always thought highly of them as well.”

Ryan Montgomery is also a talented basketball player, and he met USC coach Lamont Paris while on his visit. Paris is also a native of Findlay, so they have that connection as well. The family has to work around Ryan’s basketball schedule now in moving forward with their football deliberations.

“We’ll have some weekends when we can huddle up as a family and say, ‘Are you comfortable where you are at or do you want to go on a spring visit, just to see a spring practice?’ ” Montgomery said. “We missed practice at South Carolina, but we spent time in the film room with the quarterbacks and Dowell, which was awesome. We saw Florida practice. We saw Georgia practice. We’ve got a pretty good feel for that.

“The other option would be do we do a couple of officials. If that were the case, that would be June. I know for a fact that Ryan will not push this past the start of his season.”