Where to watch all the classic Rankin/Bass Christmas specials and other claymation delights in 2024

Holiday traditions come and go over the years, but for decades, claymation Christmas specials have had generation-spanning staying power. Whether you always have clips of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer playing in the background of your annual Christmas party (like me) or The Year Without A Santa Claus is a serious must-watch (which Miser brother is your favorite?), it seems there’s a kernel of Christmas magic encapsulated in these simple claymation stories from Rankin/Bass Productions. Wondering where you can watch the nostalgic stop-motion specials? Here’s where to watch the 10 most popular claymation Christmas movies, plus a few newer animated specials to check out this holiday season.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

It’s the 60th anniversary of this beloved classic claymation Christmas special from Rankin/Bass! 60 years ago, Rudolph went from an outcast in his community to the only reindeer who can save Christmas. But before he can lead Santa’s sleigh, he has to take a trip to the Island of Misfit Toys with Hermey the misfit elf and Yukon Cornelius.

You can purchase this special on Amazon or Apple TV. You can also find many clips uploaded for free on YouTube. And to celebrate the 60th anniversary, NBC will air a special extended version of the special on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET, with an encore viewing scheduled for Dec. 12 at the same time. While it will air on NBC this year, it appears that Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer will not be available on Peacock (unless you have Peacock Premium Plus, which includes access to a live feed of NBC).

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976)

After Rudolph’s initial success, Rankin/Bass made sequels to his story, including Rudolph’s Shiny New Year, where Santa tasks Rudolph with finding the Baby New Year before time is frozen forever. While this one’s not quite so Christmassy, it’s still a fun holiday watch (especially around New Year's).

For the next two days, you can stream this special with AMC+ (or the add-on via Prime Video with a free trial) or just rent it on Amazon.

Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town (1970)

Functionally a claymation Santa biopic, this beloved special is narrated by Fred Astaire and follows a young Kris Kringle. Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town (1970) is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can also find it free on YouTube.

The Year Without A Santa Claus (1974)

When old Saint Nick starts feeling burnt out, Mrs. Claus decides to step in one holiday season and winds up on a whirlwind adventure — with a bit of help from the Miser brothers. You can’t stream this 1974 Rankin/Bass special this year, but you can rent or purchase The Year Without A Santa Claus on Amazon — and catch lots of clips from it on YouTube.

Jack Frost (1979)

Jack Frost isn’t Rankin/Bass’s most Christmassy special, but it is set in a winter wonderland with some stunning visuals. In this special, the titular character is transformed into a human to help a knight win the heart of a maiden. Jack Frost is available to watch for free with ads on YouTube or Tubi.

The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Rankin/Bass’s most biblical of their animated Christmas specials follows the little drummer boy after his encounter with three wise men. This special is a bit darker than the studio’s usual work. You can stream The Little Drummer Boy on Amazon Prime Video.

Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey (1977)

Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey’s titular character is a young outcast donkey who helps Mary and Joseph on the way to Bethlehem, becoming a hero along the way. You can stream this special on AMC+ (or with the AMC+ add-on via Prime Video, which has a free trial).

Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas In July (1979)

Rankin/Bass characters, assemble! Another chapter of the Rankin/Bass Rudolph franchise, Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas In July features a team-up between Rudolph and Frosty (from the cartoon-animated Rankin/Bass special, but in this one, he’s claymation!). The dynamic duo go on a wild adventure together in this 97-minute special that is basically a full-blown movie. You can stream Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas In July on AMC+ (or via the AMC+ Amazon Prime Video add-on, which offers a free trial).

A Miser Brothers' Christmas (2008)

After Santa is sabotaged, the Miser Brothers step in to take over Christmas. Original voice actors Mickey Rooney and George S. Irving reprise their roles over 30 years later in this special that honors all the Rankin/Bass nostalgia. Unfortunately, A Miser Brothers’ Christmas isn’t streaming anywhere. But right now you can buy it for just $5 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

While not from the minds of Rankin/Bass, The Nightmare Before Christmas remains one of the most iconic stop-motion animated holiday movies of all time. For the uninitiated, the film follows Jack Skellington, the leader of Halloweentown, as he loses his passion for his holiday and discovers the magic of Christmas. Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas isn’t quite the traditional Christmas-time movie, but if you’re tired of traditional holiday specials, you’ll be in for a thrill with this one. You can stream The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+.

New(er) claymation Christmas specials to stream this holiday season

Seen the classics already? Here are a few newer stop-motion animated stories to check out.

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021)

It’s Christmastime at Mossy Bottom Farm! When Shaun tries to orchestrate a raid for bigger stockings, he loses a member of his flock, and all the sheep must search for him. You can watch Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas on Netflix.

Robin Robin (2021)

From the makers of Shaun the Sheep (Aardman Animation) comes Robin Robin, a quirky Christmas story about a robin raised by a family of mice, who wishes to become one of them. Bronte Carmichael, Richard E. Grant and Gillian Anderson voice this sweet stop-motion short. You can watch Robin Robin on Netflix.

An Almost Christmas Story (now streaming on Disney+)

This animated short film follows a young owl who gets lost after seeking shelter inside the tree destined to be sent to Rockefeller Center. While this film isn't claymation or stop-motion, it has a unique design meant to honor traditional stop-motion puppetry. The heartwarming story also has a star-studded voice cast, featuring Jim Gaffigan, Mamoudou Athie, Natasha Lyonne and John C. Reilly. An Almost Christmas Story is out now on Disney+.

